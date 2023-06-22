“Happiness is individual” - Chelsea star’s wife reacts as PSG superstar Neymar admits he cheated on pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi 

Chelsea ace Thiago Silva’s wife Isabelle Silva has reacted to the news that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man Neymar cheated on his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi. She has advised the couple to concentrate on the future they are building together and believes that the definition of happiness varies from person to person.

Columnist Fabia Oliveira recently shared a story about a Brazilian blogger named Fernanda Campos, who claims to have spent the eve of Brazilian Valentine’s Day (June 12) with the footballer. She presented screenshots of her exchanges with the PSG player as evidence.

On Wednesday (June 21), Neymar took to Instagram to apologize to his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, admitting that he made a mistake. A portion of his apology read:

“I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you.

“All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family.”

Some renowned names from the footballing world have commented on the forward’s post, including Chelsea defender Silva’s wife Isabelle.

Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle Silva's comment

She wrote:

“That's it. In our intimacy, only we can have an opinion. Happiness is individual, and no one has anything to do with it. You guys are beautiful, love each other, and are building a beautiful family, and this is just the beginning.”

On April 18, Bruna Biancardi announced they she was excited to welcome her first child with the PSG No. 10. As per Grazia Magazine, the couple, who got engaged and broke up in a matter of months in 2022, got back together in January 2023.

Neymar’s father provides a curious response as the Brazilian admits hurting Bruna Biancardi

Neymar’s father has congratulated his son after he admitted cheating on his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, as he believes that it was a great lesson for the 31-year-old.

Neymar's father congratulates son on Instagram

He wrote:

“That's it son. ... life always keeps on teaching us. Congratulations (love).”

The former Barcelona attacker’s Instagram post has garnered nearly 10 million likes (9.9 million) since yesterday. Bruna is yet to respond to his partner’s public apology.

Poll : 0 votes