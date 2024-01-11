"Happy birthday bro, miss you" - Thiago Silva sends message to former Chelsea teammate and current Manchester United star Mason Mount

Thiago Silva sent wishes to former Chelsea teammate Mason Mount on the latter's birthday via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10.

The Manchester United midfielder, who turned 25, progressed through the Blues' ranks before deciding to join the Red Devils for a reported £55 million last summer. However, since the transfer, he has made just eight Premier League appearances due to injury and has yet to register a goal contribution.

Silva and Mount spent three seasons playing together at Chelsea following the former's arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020. They shared the pitch 96 times across competitions, managing three joint goal contributions.

Wishing the England international on his birthday, Silva wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of the two:

"Happy birthday bro miss you!"

Thiago Silva's Instagram story wishing Mason Mount

Although aged 39, Silva continues to play a vital role for Chelsea. The Brazilian centre-back has made 19 league appearances this campaign, bagging a goal.

Chelsea are currently far from their best, not competing in Europe, and are placed 10th in the Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand claims Axel Disasi will lose his place next season if Thiago Silva remains at Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand (via Getty Images)

Thiago Silva's future at Chelsea remains uncertain as he moves into the final six months of his current contract with the club. With the defender nearly 40, the Blues may opt to bring in a younger long-term replacement.

However, Silva has shown little signs of slowing down, and Rio Ferdinand claims the Brazilian's spot is guaranteed should he remain at Stamford Bridge next year.

Suggesting that Levi Colwill, who has been used at left-back, would accompany Silva in central defense over Axel Disasi, Ferdinand said on Vibe With Five (via Metro):

"I don’t think he gets to play. Next season I’d keep Thiago Silva still and I’d play Colwill left centre-back."

The comments could be worrying for Disasi, who joined the Blues only last summer from Monaco for a reported €45 million. He has played largely in central defense but has filled in at right-back when needed, appearing in 18 league matches and bagging one goal.

Wesley Fofana could return before the start of the 2024-25 season following his absence since July 2023 due to injury. The 23-year-old's return could further hamper Disasi's minutes with his current side.