“Happy to be linked with Real Madrid" - Former Barcelona academy star addresses rumors linking him with move to Los Blancos

Former Barcelona academy graduate Alejandro Grimaldo has addressed reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid, stating that he is happy to be linked to Los Blancos. The Spanish left-back, who currently plays for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, grew through the ranks at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

However, he couldn’t play for the Catalan club’s senior team, as he joined Benfica from the club’s reserve team, Barcelona B, in 2016. He spent seven years at the Portuguese club before joining Leverkusen in 2023.

The 29-year-old was an integral part of Xabi Alonso’s squad that won the historic Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in the 2023/24 season. While Leverkusen have struggled to replicate their highs of last season, Grimaldo has remained an important part of their first team this season.

Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in Grimaldo, and recent reports have claimed that Santiago Bernabeu-bound Xabi Alonso has advised them to sign the Spaniard.

In a recent interview on El Chiringuito, Grimaldo was asked about his links to Madrid, to which he responded:

“I’m very happy to be linked with Real Madrid. It’s a source of pride that people can think I’m at the level to play for one of the greatest teams in the world. It’s what I’m working for and one of my ambitions. I’ve never closed the door on that. Leverkusen is a very strong team, but my dream is to return to Spain. It’s an idea I’ve had in my head for a long time. Would I like to play for Real Madrid? What I want is to play for the best teams in the world, and if that opportunity comes, I'll try to take it because it's what I've been fighting for since I moved to Barcelona at 12.”

Grimaldo has scored four goals and provided 13 assists in 48 appearances for Leverkusen this season.

Real Madrid send scouts to watch Bundesliga star – Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

Larsson joined Frankfurt in 2023 and has been one of the top-rated midfielders in the Bundesliga. Since the departure of Toni Kroos, Real Madrid have been looking for a player who can replace the German midfielder, and the 20-year-old seems to have emerged as a potential candidate.

According to Marca, Los Blancos have sent scouts to watch Eintracht Frankfurt matches to monitor Hugo Larsson’s progress. The Swede has made 47 appearances for Frankfurt this season and has scored six goals and provided two assists.

