“Hard to say no to Bayern Munich” - Chelsea superstar makes transfer admission amid reports of Thomas Tuchel reunion

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has admitted that it's difficult for any German player to turn down the biggest club in the country, Bayern Munich.

Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich manager on Saturday (March 25). Since then, the Bavarians have been linked with multiple Chelsea players, including Havertz.

The Germany international has over two years remaining in his contract with the west London outfit and has been playing regularly under Graham Potter this season. Despite being settled at Stamford Bridge, the 23-year-old refused to put Bayern Munich reports to bed, saying that a switch to the Allianz Arena is always tempting.

Speaking to German outlet Sport Bild, Havertz said (via GOAL):

“Bayern are generally a huge club that it's hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain.”

While Havertz has given no hint of forcing his way out of Chelsea, the Tuchel factor could work in Bayern Munich’s favour if he moves for the player.

Havertz looked menacing under the German tactician in West London, scoring 19 times and claiming eight assists in 74 appearances across competitions. The pair won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup together.

Chris Sutton urges Chelsea to re-sign Tammy Abraham

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton has advised the Blues to bring Tammy Abraham back to west London to solve their attacking woes.

He said that the Roma forward has shone in Italy and thinks it would make sense for Graham Potter’s side to trigger his £68 million release clause in July. Speaking to Betting Sites, Sutton said:

“Tammy Abraham is an out and out No.9, and Chelsea decided to let him go,’ Sutton told Betting Sites. That was a bit of a strange one, but of course, they expected Lukaku to come in and have a stormer, which he didn’t do."

He continued:

“Buying Tammy back is one of those that I could see happening. I think he’s done pretty well at Roma. The criticism of Chelsea is that while they have lots of creative players, they don’t actually have somebody to stick the ball in the net. So I actually think £68m would be a smart piece of business.”

Abraham left his boyhood club after the Pensioners completed a club-record £97.5 million transfer for Romelu Lukaku in 2021. The Englishman has since scored 34 goals in 91 games for Roma, with 27 of them coming in his debut season.

Potter’s Blues, meanwhile, have lacked the lethal touch in front of goal this season, scoring only 29 times in 27 Premier League games. They sit in 10th place in the standings.

