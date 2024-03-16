Harry Kane breaks incredible Bundesliga record as he scores for Bayern Munich in 5-2 win over Darmstadt

Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane added to his blossoming legend in the Bundesliga with another goal as his side defeated Darmstadt 5-2 on Saturday, March 16. The England captain set a new record for the most goals by a debutant in Bundesliga history, surpassing Uwe Seeler's record.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Kane shocked many as he swapped North London for Bavaria in the summer of 2023. The 30-year-old joined Bayern Munich for around €120 million, leaving his boyhood club for the first time on a permanent basis.

Harry Kane has continued to plunder the goals since his arrival in Germany. His equaliser in the first half at Darmstadt was goal number 31 in his 26th Bundesliga appearance. His header in first-half added time took him past former Hamburger SV striker Uwe Seeler, who previously held the record with 30 goals.

Bayern Munich claimed all three points to move back to within seven points of leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are remarkably still unbeaten this season. Xabi Alonso's side have played a game less than the champions, and have a match against Freiburg away on Sunday.

Kane has now managed 31 goals and nine assists in only 26 league appearances in his first season in Germany. The striker may yet end the season without silverware as his side are second in the Bundesliga and already out of the DFB Pokal.

The German champions are in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate win over Lazio in the Round of 16. They have been drawn against Arsenal in the last eight of the competition, which may be their only hope of silverware.

Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala inspire Bayern Munich to win over Darmstadt

While Harry Kane broke another record in Bayern Munich colours as they defeated Darmstadt 5-2, Jamal Musiala shone brightly for the champions. The Germany international scored twice to take his tally in the league to ten this season.

Bottom-of-the-table Darmstadt took the lead at home, with Tim Starke opening the scoring, before Musiala responded in the 36th minute. Kane put his side ahead just before half-time to turn the game around.

Musiala scored once more shortly after the hour mark before Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel added their names to the scoresheet. Oscar Vilhelmsson scored once more for Darmstadt in stoppage time.

After his goal in the game, Harry Kane surely now has his sights set on Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record of 41 goals in a season.