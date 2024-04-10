Harry Kane provides response when asked if Arsenal can win the Premier League this season

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's Premier League chances this season.

The Gunners are atop the pile after 31 games, leading Liverpool on goal difference, while three-time defending champions Manchester City are a point adrift in third.

Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in eight games across competitions following a rousing 2-2 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg draw with Bayern at the Emirates on Tuesday (April 9).

The Gunners return to Premier League action this weekend, when they take on Aston Villa at home on Sunday (April 14) as they seek to stay atop the standings.

Kane, who has had many battles with Arteta's side while he was at Tottenham Hotspur, said about their title charge last season and this one (as per TBR):

“I mean they were good last year, and they just fell short. It will be tough but who knows. It’s not for me to say (about their title hopes)."

Arteta's side have been especially impressive in the Premier League recently, going unbeaten in 11 games, winning 10, drawing the other (goalless at City). They are pursuing their first league title in 20 years.

Arsenal came close to ending that drought last season, leading for a record 248 days, before finishing behind eventual champions City.

What is Harry Kane's record against Premier League leaders Arsenal?

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane

Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane has been a huge hit at the club since arriving from Spurs in the summer.

Despite the Bavarians likely to endure a first trophyless campaign in 12 years, Kane has blazed his way to 39 goals across competitions. One of those goals came in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

In 20 games against Arsenal, the Premier League leaders, across competitions - winning seven and losing as many - the 30-year-old has scored 15 times and provided two assists.

All of those goal contributions - except one goal - have come while he was at Tottenham, making Kane the most prolific scorer in north London derby history

