Harry Kane sets incredible Premier League goalscoring record even Alan Shearer failed to achieve as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace

Harry Kane moved one goal closer to Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals after Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace earlier today (May 6).

Kane now has 209 goals in 317 games in the competition, overtaking Wayne Rooney's tally of 208 strikes. The England international trails Shearer's record by 51 goals. Given he is 29, there is plenty of time for him to overtake the Newcastle United legend.

However, Kane has already set a Premier League record that not even Shearer managed. He is now the only player in the competition's history to score at least 100 goals each home and away.

Kane has 109 league goals on away territory and his first-half stoppage-time goal against the Eagles was his 100th at home, as per Premier League's official Instagram account. Shearer only managed 87 away goals in his Premier League career, with Rooney having 94 to his name.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker now has 26 goals in 35 league games this season. Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (35) has more in the competition. The 1-0 win against Palace means Spurs are sixth in the table with 57 points from 35 matches.

They trail fifth-placed Liverpool by five points with just three games left in the season for both teams.

Harry Kane gives verdict on overtaking Wayne Rooney's tally in Tottenham Hotspur's win vs Crystal Palace

Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane are two of the finest strikers that the Premier League has ever seen.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker became England's all-time top-scorer in March when he scored in his team's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Italy. Kane now has 55 goals for the Three Lions, three more than the former Manchester United superstar.

Kane has now overtaken Rooney in second on the list of Premier League's all-time top-scorers. Speaking after his latest goal-scoring feat, he told BBC MOTD:

"It's nice to get on the scoresheet and when you win it feels that bit sweeter. I want to keep scoring goals so to pass someone like Wayne Rooney, one of the best players in this country, is a special feeling."

Harry Kane's future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is in doubt, with his contract expiring at the end of next season. He has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich.

However, the Spurs superstar is expected to remain in England and ignore interest from elsewhere to break Shearer's record.

