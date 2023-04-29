Chelsea and Manchester United target planning to reject new contract and leave on free transfer next summer - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Harry Kane could reportedly consider leaving Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Kane's current contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of next season and there are increasing doubts over the 29-year-old penning fresh terms. Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Kane given their need for a striker.

United fans were even heard chanting 'Harry Kane, we'll see you in June' during their team's 2-2 league draw against Spurs on April 27. TalkSPORT recently claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is bracing himself for a bid from Chelsea for Kane.

Amidst this, the Telegraph, via CaughtOffside, have reported that Kane is considering leaving Tottenham as a free agent at the end of the next campaign. He is expected to ignore interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich due to his desire to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record.

Shearer is currently the league's all-time top scorer with 260 goals to his name, while Kane is third on the list with 207. It remains to be seen if Manchester United or Chelsea will wait around if Kane remains at Spurs this summer.

Manchester City didn't. Their interest in Kane during the summer of 2021 is no secret but the Cityzens failed to prise him away from north London. Pep Guardiola ultimately ended up signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez last summer.

Ryan Mason lauds Chelsea and Manchester United target Harry Kane's conduct off the pitch

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Ryan Mason has lauded Harry Kane for his conduct off the pitch.

Despite being linked with a move away from Spurs in recent years, the England international has hardly ever done anything to enrage his club. According to Sky Sports, Kane missed Tottenham's pre-season training sessions in August 2021 amidst interest from Manchester City to force a move.

The same source reported that Kane returned to Hotspur Way on August 7, and things gradually became normal after that. It was about as far as he ever went in his effort to leave the club.

Speaking after his team's draw against Manchester United, Mason was asked to give his opinion on the striker. He said, via Football.London:

"...Off the pitch we’re talking about someone who has acted in the right way for over a decade now. There have been no problems, no negativity, no scandals and that says a lot for me... He’s an example of what I’d want any young kid to look up to."

It remains to be seen if Kane will try to force through a move to Manchester United or Chelsea this summer.

Poll : 0 votes