Harry Kane suggests he held talks with ‘big club’ Manchester United before Bayern Munich transfer

Harry Kane has hinted that he held talks with Manchester United before joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur this past summer.

Kane, 30, headed to the Bundesliga with the Bavarians in an £100 million move following a lot of speculation over a potential move to United. The English superstar was a long-term target for the Red Devils with Erik ten Hag an admirer.

However, Manchester United struggled with the financial aspects of the potential transfer. Ten Hag's Reds eventually signed young Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta for £72 million.

Harry Kane will face the Red Devils on Wednesday (September 20) when Bayern meet United in Group A of the UEFA Champions League. He suggested that he held talks with the Premier League giants before heading to the Allianz Arena (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Man United option for me last summer? Obviously, there were talks with different clubs. But FC Bayern was a club I was really interested in. Once they came in there weren't many other options. Manchester (United) is a big club but I’m very happy here."

The England captain has made a blistering start to life with Bayern, bagging four goals and one assist in five games across competitions. He has quickly become a fan favorite at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United had long courted Kane with Ten Hag expressing his admiration for the forward last season. He said (via ESPN):

"The number of goals, and also his key actions (that) come to a goal, final passes as well. He is just a great player, great personality as well."

Ten Hag is instead relying on Hojlund to take up the role as his side's main attacking outlet. The Dane is viewed as a future star but a work in progress and it's a huge burden for the 20-year-old. He managed 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions last season.

That perhaps wouldn't have been the case for Kane who spent many years dominating the Premier League. He bagged 213 goals in 320 league games and is second behind Alan Shearer for the most goals scored in the English top-flight.

Bayern superstar Harry Kane defends Manchester United's under-fire former captain Harry Maguire

Harry Kane defends his England teammate Harry Maguire.

Harry Kane has shown his support for Harry Maguire amid the Manchester United defender's constant criticism lately. The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

Maguire has made just one substitute appearance this season but was selected by Gareth Southgate for England duty this past week. He scored an unfortunate own goal in a 3-1 friendly win against Scotland. This was met with further abuse for the former Red Devils skipper.

Harry Kane has leaped to the United defender's defense by claiming he's been made a scapegoat amid a difficult period for his club. He said (via Sky Sports):

"H (Maguire) has come under some really unnecessary scrutiny. Probably been scapegoated a little bit in terms of the way the team have gone in recent times. He's a really good friend of mine, a really hard working professional."

Many expected Maguire to leave Manchester United in the summer after Ten Hag stripped him of the club's captaincy. However, he turned down a move to West Ham United, desiring to stay and fight for his place in the Red Devils side. He has two years left on his contract.