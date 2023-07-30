"Harry Maguire regen", "These guys are playing career mode" - Fans react as Chelsea are reportedly set to sign 25-year-old star

Fans have reacted to the reports of Chelsea's purported transfer for highly rated AS Monaco and French defender Axel Disasi this summer.

Transfer expert David Orstein broke the news that the Blues have reached an agreement with AS Monaco for Disasi. The transfer is believed to be in the region of €45 million.

Disasi's rumored transfer comes in the wake of Chelsea being linked with a new center-back following the injury suffered to Wesley Fofana.

The 21-year-old French defender picked up an ACL injury which is expected to sideline him for a long period of time. Fofana underwent a corrective surgery earlier this month.

Should the move eventually go through, Disasi will reunite with former teammate Benoit Badisahile. The duo formed a solid center-back partnership at Monaco before Badiashile's departure during last January transfer window.

Fans on Twitter were quick to react to Chelsea's latest piece of business in the summer transfer window. One fan sarcastically compared Disasi to Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

"Harry maguire regen 🤣🤣🤣"

Another fan said

"These guys are playing career mode."

Below are a couple of reactions from other fans as regards Disasi's rumored transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal Remontada 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Gunneruni @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Chelsea are signing everyone except a DM

KISOBOKA 🦅 @KisobokaRaymond @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC They are trying their best to keep 12th

Ola Ξlixir @thegreatola @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Chelsea signing everybody to defend relegation battle

Disasi made a combined total of 49 appearances for AS Monaco during the 2022-23 football campaign. He also scored six goals across all competitions, while also helping the French club keep 10 clean sheets.

Christopher Nkunku has no regrets joining Chelsea

The French defender was unveiled as a new Chelsea player in June, following a £51 million transfer from German club side RB Leipzig.

Nkunku is expected to be among the top stars spearheading the ongoing project at Stamford Bridge. He is widely regarded as one of Europe's hottest attackers following his performances at former club RB Leipzig.

When quizzed about his choice to join the West London club this summer, Nkunku said he wasn't concerned about the club'sn last-season struggles. In an exclusive interview via (The Times), he said:

“The season of Chelsea last year wasn’t good, everybody knows this. This year is a new project, new year, new season. I am the new project and I am happy to be here.

He continued:

"Even if the Blues was 15th or 16th place, it doesn’t matter for me because I knew that the new season would not be the same as last season.

"I want to show what I can do. This is just the beginning. I need to adapt. To come here and score directly in the first game [against Wrexham] I was very happy. The first thing in my mind is to adapt with the team and my team-mates, with the club also, and to improve every day.”