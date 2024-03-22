Harry Redknapp chooses ex-Manchester United star who left on free transfer as better than Ronaldinho, Luis Figo and Eric Cantona

Former coach Harry Redknapp picked former Manchester United star striker Wayne Rooney as a better player than football legends Ronaldinho, Luis Figo and Eric Cantona.

Redknapp, who had a 5-41 win-loss record against the Red Devils, recently appeared on an Instagram video and took part in a football quiz. In it, he was asked to pick between two players each time. When it came to Wayne Rooney, the former manager picked him over Cantona, Figo and Ronaldinho. But in the final question, he picked Zinedine Zidane over the former United striker.

Wayne Rooney has gone down in history as one of the best Manchester United players. He stayed with the club for 13 years (2004-2017) and appeared in 559 games before leaving in 2017 when his deal with the Red Devils expired.

He had a total of 253 goals and 145 assists across all competitions with the English club, being their all-time top scorer. He won a total of 17 titles, including the UEFA Champions League and five Premier League titles.

Manchester United reportedly unwilling to let coach Erik ten Hag go before end of season

Manchester United are having another season full of ups and downs, currently being out of title contention in the Premier League. They have also been eliminated from European competitions and view the FA Cup as the only trophy they can claim this season.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils management wants to keep Erik ten Hag with the club through the end of the season. They consider a coaching search quite challenging at the moment.

The thrilling 4-3 victory over rivals Liverpool after extra time in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last weekend was a big boost for Erik ten Hag. It kept the team alive for the opportunity to win the FA Cup. Now, they will play Coventry City in April as they look to advance to the final for a second year in a row.

With that in mind, Manchester United appear unwilling to move on from the Dutch manager at the moment. They want to wait until the summer to make their final decision. The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League standings with 47 points, nine behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.