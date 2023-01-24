Harry Redknapp explains what ‘separates’ Erling Haaland from the rest as Man City star returns to form

Erling Haaland returned to the top of his game at the weekend, bagging an incredible hat-trick to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League. Following that performance, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has explained what separates the Norwegian from the rest.

Following a blistering start to the season, Haaland hit a lean patch after the turn of the year, firing blanks against Chelsea, Manchester United and Southampton. The striker, though, found his scoring boots in the Premier League clash with Spurs on January 19, scoring once as City earned a hard-fought 4-2 win.

He took it a step further at the weekend, scoring all three of the Cityzens' goals against Wolves at the Etihad. That has earned him praise from many, including Harry Redknapp, who has described him as a goal machine during an exclusive interview with Betvictor.

"Another hat-trick at the weekend for the goal machine," the former Spurs head coach said. "By his standards, he’s been quiet in recent weeks, but he certainly looked back to his best here."

Speaking on what separates Erling Haaland from the rest, Redknapp explained that the Norwegian's movement and desire to find the back of the net puts him in an exclusive league.

"His movement is almost unstoppable, and his desire to score is what separates him from the rest. We could be looking at a record-breaking season from him," he said.

Haaland is expected to lead City's attack once again when they clash with Arsenal on Friday (January 27).

The two teams will face each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Etihad, and it promises to be an exciting encounter. It remains to be seen if he continues his brilliant goalscoring form against the Gunners.

Erling Haaland outscoring multiple clubs in Premier League this season

Erling Haaland just can't stop scoring...

Haaland has outscored a few teams in the Premier League this season. He has netted an outstanding 25 times in 19 games in the top flight.

That's more than what Chelsea (22), Aston Villa (23), Crystal Palace (18), Nottingham Forest (16), West Ham United (17), Wolverhampton Wanderers (12), Bournemouth (19), Everton (15) and Southampton (17) have managed this season.

With the season at its midway point, Haaland is on course for a record-breaking English top-flight campaign as City eye a three-peat.

