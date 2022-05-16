“Has the ability to overtake” – Gary Neville feels 22-year-old Chelsea star is capable of surpassing Liverpool superstar as an ‘all-round’ player

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes that Chelsea star Reece James can become a better all-round right-back than Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming time.

Alexander-Arnold has arguably been the world’s best right-back over the past couple of seasons. His passing and crossing ability sets him apart and the Liverpool man has done well defensively as well, in recent times. However, it has been a breakout season for Chelsea star Reece James, who finished on the losing side in the FA Cup final.

At 23 years old, Champions LeagueSuper CupClub World CupPremier LeagueLeague CupFA CupAt 23 years old, @TrentAA has won it all Champions League ✅Super Cup ✅Club World Cup ✅Premier League ✅League Cup ✅FA Cup ✅At 23 years old, @TrentAA has won it all 👏 https://t.co/9PJXgfQTC9

The two are set to compete for the starting spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup as well. The same is set to continue in the coming time.

Gary Neville believes that while Trent is the better player overall, Reece James has the potential to overtake him. During a live stream on Instagram, Neville said:

"Trent or Reece? That’s an interesting one, by the way. Trent is far better on the ball. He’s better than everyone on the ball. He’s better than most, to be fair. Midfield players and wingers on the ball."

Neville added:

“But I think Reece James, injury-free for a couple of seasons, could surpass Trent as an all-round fullback. He needs to stay fit for a few seasons. I do think Trent has improved his defending, I would say in the last three to four weeks. He has been a lot more aggressive in getting to the ball."

He concluded:

“I think, between them both, they are both outstanding. But Trent, at the moment, edges it and Reece has the ability to overtake.

Liverpool only good for the treble after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea?

Liverpool know that their recent draw against Tottenham Hotspur might as well cost them the league title. However, their FA Cup victory against Chelsea keeps them on track for an unprecedented achievement. The potential feat of winning a quadruple this season rests on some former club men. Manchester City will win the league if they are able to defeat Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa next weekend.

Philippe Coutinho will be the obvious star to watch out for as far as Liverpool fans are concerned. The Reds have relatively easy fixtures and will be thankful that the league would already have been decided by the time they take on Real Madrid for the UEFA Champions League.

They have been the only team that has managed to keep up with Manchester City this season and Jurgen Klopp will be proud of his team regardless of the outcome.

There are still a few final steps to go. If things go their way domestically in dramatic fashion, this Reds team will have a claim to be called the best English team of the Premier League era.

