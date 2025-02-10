"Has no business in our starting XI""He was s**t today" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star despite 4-1 win over Sevilla

FC Barcelona fans on social media have called out Gavi despite their 4-1 win over Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday (February 9). The Spaniard was poor in midfield, failed to create in attack, and was substituted at halftime.

Seven minutes into the game, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for La Blaugrana after being set up by Inigo Martinez. Lewandowski's goal, the easiest of tap-ins, was his 19th in the league this season.

However, Sevilla responded almost immediately as Ruben Vargas placed his shot into the back of the net after being set up by Saul Niguez in the eighth minute. In the 46th minute, Fermin Lopez planted his header into the back of the net, following an audacious pass from Pedri, making it 2-1 to the visitors.

In the 55th minute, Raphinha scored from outside the box with a brilliant right-footed drive into the bottom corner of Orjan Nyland's goal. Pau Cubarsi set up the Brazilian in the build-up to the outstanding goal.

Lopez was sent off for a rough tackle on Sevilla's Djibril Sow after the VAR's review in the 62nd minute. But this didn't stop Barca from scoring their fourth goal of the night as Eric Garcia planted his header into the back of the net in the 89th minute to round off a convincing win.

In 45 minutes on the pitch, Gavi had a passing accuracy of 73% (11/15). He provided one key pass, won two out of five ground duels contested, and lost possession eight times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to register their displeasure with Gavi's performance, with one tweeting:

"Gavi has no business in our starting xi, idc.”

"Gavi's performance is not that good,” another added.

"Gavi shouldn’t be starting,” a fan opined.

"Gavi not at it today. Need much more from him on the ball not just being feisty,” another said.

"Don't ever start gavi in an important match,” another fan opined.

"I give you this one. Gavi was sh*t today,” wrote another.

How did Barcelona left-winger Raphinha perform against Sevilla?

Sevilla v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Arguably Barcelona's most in-form attacker at the moment, Raphinha was lethal in attack against Sevilla on Sunday. The Brazilian scored La Blaugrana's third goal of the game with a wonderful strike from distance.

In his stint on the pitch, the Brazilian had a passing accuracy of 71% (20/28). He provided one key pass, registered two shots on target, and was successful in two out of five attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

Raphinha has now scored 24 goals and provided 15 assists in 35 games across competitions this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona are ranked third in the league standings, having registered 48 points from 23 games. Hansi Flick's side have moved to within two points of leaders Real Madrid after their draw with second-placed Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

