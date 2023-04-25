"Has to change next season" - Liverpool and Manchester United target expresses frustrations over lack of game time at European giants

Reported Liverpool and Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch has expressed his frustrations due to a lack of playing time at Bayern Munich this season.

The Dutchman joined Bayern Munich from his boyhood club Ajax last summer in a deal worth €18 million. However, the dynamic young midfielder has struggled to break into the starting XI of the Bavarian giants. Gravenberch has featured in 28 games across competitions for Bayern Munich this season but has started just four of them.

He has garnered interest from Premier League sides like Manchester United and Liverpool (as per 90min). The Dutchman has insisted that he is ready to consider his future if he does not get more playing time.

The 20-year-old has admitted that he initially found it difficult to settle at a bigger club but has learned a lot now. He said, as quoted by 90Min:

"In the beginning, of course, I had to get used to it here, a new environment. Everything is much faster, sometimes even training sessions felt like competitions. It's a top European club, you can't miss a thing, but I feel like that 'getting used to it' has been behind my for a while now."

Gravenberch has made it quite clear that he is far from happy with the amount of game time he has had at Bayern Munich this campaign. He added:

"Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive. I say playing, but it's mainly training. That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again. I haven't spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it's clear that this role does not match my expectations."

Gravenberch has been strongly linked with a move to both Liverpool and Manchester United. With Liverpool having reportedly dropped their interest in Jude Bellingham, Gravenberch has caught Jurgen Klopp's attention.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are managed by the midfielder's former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who also wants to reunite with his compatriot.

Manchester United open talks to sign Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Argentine midfielder, who played a key role in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph, is also wanted by Liverpool. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils have gotten in touch with the midfielder's representatives.

The flamboyant playmaker only signed a new deal with the Seagulls in November but looks set to leave in the summer. Romano added that Mac Allister wants to remain in England but wants a summer move away from the Amex Stadium.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and contributing two assists in 30 games across competitions for Brighton.

