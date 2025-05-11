"Has cost us UCL football", "Let EVERY Chelsea fan in the world down" - Fans slam Chelsea star after 2-0 loss to Newcastle

Chelsea fans on X have blasted Nicolas Jackson after he received a direct red card for violent conduct during their 2-0 loss against Newcastle United. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at St. James' Park on Sunday, May 11.

The Magpies got off to the perfect start, breaking the deadlock in the second minute via Sandro Tonali's clinical finish. Chelsea's situation worsened in the 33rd minute when Jackson appeared to intentionally challenge Sven Botman in the air, elbowing him in the face. The Senegal international was then sent off two minutes later for serious foul play after the referee consulted the VAR monitor.

Despite being down to 10 men, the Blues fought back in the second half, with Reece James and Marc Cucurella going close to leveling the scores. However, Bruno Guimaraes doubled Newcastle's advantage in the 90th minute to seal a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Jackson is expected to be suspended until the end of the season and will be unable to feature for Chelsea in the Premier League. The 23-year-old has struggled for form in the league, scoring just one goal in his last 15 appearances.

One fan posted:

"Don’t blame Maresca. Don’t blame the rest of the team. Blame this useless sack of s**t for this stupid decision. Not only did Jackson let the team down, he let EVERY Chelsea fan in the world down. I’m putting this loss purely on him"

Another fan tweeted:

"Nicolas Jackson went on an 8 game goal drought, then got injured, and now has cost us UCL Football by getting a red card in a must not lose game. Thank you Paul, Thank you Laurence and Thank you Clearlake for not giving us a world class striker or even getting a short term box striker in January."

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"Just for that red card Jackson doesn’t even deserve to play a single second in the Conference League final. Absolutely let us down for the rest of the league campaign. I swear this club need to invest in two strikers in the summer. It’s time to get rid of this guy," one fan commented

"Sell jackson in the summer. i’m out," another added

"How does Jackson look his teammates in the eye after that? Probably single-handedly lumped them all in the Europa League and denied them all a 20% pay rise 😭😭 they won’t talk to him for a week," one fan questioned

"Jackson will be solely to blame if we don’t qualify for the UCL," another chimed in

How did Chelsea fare during their 2-0 loss against Newcastle?

Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League were dealt a massive blow after they lost 2-0 against Newcastle. They are currently fifth in the PL standings with 63 points from 36 games, ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference.

The Blues had more possession with 55 percent of the ball, completing 422 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Meanwhile, Newcastle had 45 percent possession and completed 339 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

However, the hosts looked more threatening up front, landing 15 shots in total, with six being on target (xG of 1.89). In comparison, Chelsea recorded 10 shots, with three being on target (xG of 0.62).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 11, 2025, at 7 PM IST and are subject to change.

