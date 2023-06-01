"Has every right to demand similar money to top Arsenal earners" - Pundit urges Gunners to pay star player whatever he wants

Former England international Jay Bothroyd has urged Arsenal to pay William Saliba whatever amount he wants. The 22-year-old centre-back is facing an uncertain future at the Emirates due to contractual issues with the club.

The France international formed a lethal partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of Arsenal's defense and had a massive impact this season. Saliba made 33 appearances in all competitions, helping keep 13 clean sheets. He also scored three goals and provided one assist.

William Saliba also helped the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title. But they narrowly missed out on the coveted prize to Manchester City at the end of the season. He missed the last few months of the season due to a back injury. His absence was felt as the north London outfit struggled defensively at the business end of the season, winning just two out of nine games.

He currently has one year left on his contract and there are now doubts that he will sign a new deal. As per SunSport, his wage demands 'shocked' the club hierarchy and they may be forced to sell him this summer.

Jay Bothroyd gave his thoughts on the matter, claiming that Mikel Arteta has also 'upset' William Saliba.

“Honestly I think Saliba has every right to demand similar money to top Arsenal earners,” said Bothroyd (via HITC). “It wasn’t long ago that Chambers and Mari were chosen ahead of him, Arteta saying he’s not progressing fast enough! That obviously upset him, now Saliba holds the cards you have to pay him.”

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in his services. If the Gunners don't give him what he wants, it is possible Saliba join Les Parisiens. This would be a big blow as it would be extremely difficult to replace a player of caliber.

He has decent experience in Ligue 1 as well, having played 84 games for the likes of OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille during his loan spells.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta given transfer budget of £240 million in summer transfer window: Reports

According to Football.London, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have around a £240 million transfer budget to work with in the summer transfer window. Club owner Stan Kroenke will reportedly be providing £180 million.

The other £60 million is expected to be generated via player sales. Granit Xhaka is expected to bid farewell to the Emirates faithful in the near future. He will be joining Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. Kieran Tierney and Falorin Balogun are also expected to leave for more first-team football.

This would give Arteta an estimate of £240 million to delve into the transfer market with. Arsenal's main priority is to sign two new midfielders, with Declan Rice touted to join the Gunners. In addition, they are also looking for a new full-back and center-back.

