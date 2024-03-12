"Has to be the first sale in the summer", "Worst player by far" - Chelsea fans want star sold in the summer despite 3-2 win over Newcastle

Despite the 3-2 win over Newcastle on Monday (March 11), Chelsea fans were furious with star winger Raheem Sterling's performance and urged the club to move on from him in the summer. Fans were displeased with Mauricio Pochettino's decision to start Sterling against Newcastle and shared their frustration on social media.

Apart from missing a big chance, Sterling lost all four of his duels. Here are some of the tweets from the club's fans after the game on Monday.

"Sterling has to be the first sale in the summer"

Expand Tweet

"Worst player by far this season"

Expand Tweet

"Sell him to Man Utd"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea could reportedly pursue Athletic Bilbao winger if Raheem Sterling leaves in the summer

Raheem Sterling moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2022 when he signed a five-year, €84.5 million deal. Now in his second year with the team, it appears that his stint with the British club could be over soon, according to transfer insider Dean Jones

For his part, Raheem Sterling has played 35 games across competitions this season and has eight goals and nine assists. Jones added that the Londoners should let him go and pursue Athletic Bilbao striker Nico Williams as his replacement.

"Raheem Sterling is leaving in the summer – which there is a chance of – this is a great player to be looking at to replace him," Jones said during an interview with Give me Sport, via TeamTalk.

"I do wonder if people are underestimating the bond Nico Williams has at Athletic Bilbao. He is playing in the same team as his brother in a region that means so much to them, and they’re having a great season. Aston Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all had eyes on him too, and we should remember that amid the Chelsea hype."

Nico Williams has six goals and 12 assists in 28 games with Bilbao across all competitions this season, and appears willing to leave the Basques during the summer and move to another European club.

Still, this will not be an easy task for interested teams, as Caught Offside reports that there is a transfer fee of €50 million that teams have to pay Athletic Bilbao to land the 21-year-old.