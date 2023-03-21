Has Klopp been sacked? Liverpool fans turn against manager after worrying recent results

Some Liverpool fans have become disillusioned with manager Jurgen Klopp after the club's inconsistent results in recent months.

The Reds were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 after losing 1-0 (6-2 aggregate) to Real Madrid in the second leg on 16 March. The Reds needed to score thrice at the Santiago Bernabeu to have any chance of staging a comeback after a 5-2 first-leg loss at Anfield.

Instead, they showed no bite going forward and ended up conceding a sloppy goal late in the second half. Klopp has faced Los Blancos six times as the Reds' manager, where has lost on five occasions and drawn once.

The club's exit from the Champions League meant the Merseyside giants would end the season without a trophy. They have been knocked out of all cup competitions this season and are sixth in the league table with 42 points.

They trail fifth-place Newcastle United by five points after 26 league games and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season. Liverpool squandered a huge chance to strengthen their top-four hopes when they fell to a shock 1-0 loss at the hands of AFC Bournemouth on 11 March.

Some of the club's fans seem to have run out of patience with the German tactician and have voiced their frustrations on social media. News regarding a potential contract extension for James Milner and Jude Bellingham being unlikely to join the Reds this summer hasn't helped.

Here are some of the best reactions as found on Twitter:

Khaleepher @Z10_The_baller Just sack this man please, I’m tired of him

Drogo @kunndraco9 Klopp kill we bro. Thanks for the memories but it’s time to go. They for sack am. Klopp kill we bro. Thanks for the memories but it’s time to go. They for sack am.

sola @solaissteezy The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



It is regarded as increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will sign Bellingham in this summer’s transfer window. [ (🟢) NEW:It is regarded as increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will sign Bellingham in this summer’s transfer window. [ @David_Ornstein (🟢) NEW: It is regarded as increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will sign Bellingham in this summer’s transfer window. [@David_Ornstein] Sack klopp please cant believe we wasted a season for him not to come dfkm🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/theanfieldtalk… Sack klopp please cant believe we wasted a season for him not to come dfkm🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/theanfieldtalk…

Haffy @Hafsa_M1 EuroFoot @eurofootcom Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have beaten Bayern 2-1 after a Exequiel Palacios brace. Dortmund therefore stay in 1st place! Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have beaten Bayern 2-1 after a Exequiel Palacios brace. Dortmund therefore stay in 1st place! 🇩🇪🔴 Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have beaten Bayern 2-1 after a Exequiel Palacios brace. Dortmund therefore stay in 1st place! https://t.co/edwNy4Yn6N I am waiting for him to finish this season so I can sack klopp and get him twitter.com/eurofootcom/st… I am waiting for him to finish this season so I can sack klopp and get him twitter.com/eurofootcom/st…

Hugo @hugoolul When is Klopp getting the sack? When is Klopp getting the sack?

™️👾 @tm17lfc - Sack Klopp, get Tuchel

- Give him international break

- Statement wins against City and former club Chelsea - Sack Klopp, get Tuchel- Give him international break - Statement wins against City and former club Chelsea

Klopp signed a new contract with the Reds last April, which extended his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2026. While some fans may want him gone, there could be a case made that Klopp has achieved enough to deserve some time to turn things around at the club.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thanks Real Madrid for 'nice gesture' after UCL clash

The speakers inside the Santiago Bernabeu belted 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after Real Madrid's second-leg win against Liverpool.

The anthem, of course, is one that has become synonymous with the Merseyside giants over the past seven-and-a-half decades. It was seen as a mark of respect to Liverpool from Los Blancos.

Giving his opinion on this gesture from Real Madrid after the game, Klopp said (h/t Official club website):

"People told me, my staff told me after the game. It is a really nice gesture. We are two heavyweights who meet each other quite frequently in international football. I think it is clear we respect each other a lot and whoever did it, whoever was doing something like that, [made] a really nice gesture, I have to say."

