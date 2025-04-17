"Has he lost the plot?", "What a joke" - Chelsea fans slam Enzo Maresca as he names XI to face Legia Warsaw in Conference League clash

Fans had a go at Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for naming key starters for the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (April 17).
The Blues hold a commanding 3-0 aggregate advantage following their win in the Polish capital last week. Enzo Maresca's side then drew 2-2 at home to struggling Ipswich Town to lose ground in the Premier League top-5 race.
Four days later, Maresca has named a strong XI to face Legia at home, which has puzzled fans, considering the side's significant first-leg lead.
"James, Cucurella, Palmer & Jackson when we're already 3-0 up? Has he lost the plot?," one tweeted.
Another chimed in, albeit sarcastically:
"Yeah not like we are already 3-0 or anything. What a joke"
There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:
"Why are we playing starters we are 3-0 up wtf???????"
"Watch us rest Cucu, James, Palmer, Nico against Fulham," wrote another.
"He's playing stronger 11's in this than in the league, sack him," posted another.
In the first-leg win at Warsaw, Tyrique George opened the scoring for the Blues four minutes into the second period. Noni Madueke's 17-minute brace put the result beyond doubt, putting the Blues on the cusp of a last-four place.
Chelsea boss shared thoughts after Ipswich draw
After a commanding UEFA Europa Conference League win at Warsaw, Chelsea were on the cusp on defeat at Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town at home before forcing a share of the spoils.
With the race for the top-5 heating up, the Blues find themselves trailing fifth-placed stuttering champions Manchester City (55) by a point with six games to go. Admitting that the club's ultimate goal is to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Maresca said (as per the BBC):
"We can reach a European semi-final, which, yes, it isn't the Champions League but it is still a European competition. It's quite clear the direction and style is the right one.
"Before Ipswich, we were the third best defenders and fourth or fifth best attackers. After Ipswich, we are upset, and we are going to try to win more games to reach the Champions League spot."
After the Legia game at home, the Blues return to Premier League action at the weekend, travelling to cross-town rivals Fulham on Sunday (April 20).