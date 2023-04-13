"Has to do much better in my view" - Chris Sutton slams Chelsea star for 'poor error' in 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Former Chelsea striker turned television pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his error against Real Madrid.

The West London giants suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the defending Spanish and European champions on Wednesday, April 12. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Real Madrid while Marco Asensio doubled the lead for the hosts in the second half.

Sutton blasted Chelsea keeper Arrizabalaga and said that the Spaniard did not do enough to prevent Asensio's goal. Asensio's shot went through the legs of Blues defender Wesley Fofana and Arrizabalaga appeared to get a hand on the ball but failed to keep it out.

Sutton has claimed that Arrizabalaga must do better at this level against a team like Real Madrid. He told BBC Sport, as quoted by Metro:

"The second goal, I’ve got to say, Kepa has to do much better in my view. It’s a poor error at this level. I think at this level your goalkeeper has to save that. He’s got enough of a hand on that ball to keep it out."

Sutton also insisted Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois would have saved the goal had he been in his Chelsea counterpart's place. He added:

"If [Real Madrid goalkeeper] Thibaut Courtois was in the Chelsea goal he would have saved that. That was a huge moment because if Chelsea only lost 1-0 it would have been a far easier task [in the second leg]."

The BBC Sport pundit concluded that Chelsea will find it difficult to overcome the 2-0 deficit against a team like Real Madrid. He said:

"2-0 will be very hard with the attacking talent Real Madrid have. Chelsea were hopeless in front of goal. They’re still in it by the skin of their teeth. They are lucky Real Madrid did not put them to the sword."

Kepa Arrizabalaga has flattered to deceive since his world-record £71.6 million move to Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard has replaced Edouard Mendy in the starting lineup this campaign but has been far from flawless.

Chelsea reignite interest in Barcelona attacker who could be sold to balance the books

Chelsea have reportedly reignited their interest in Brazilian attacker Raphinha from Barcelona this summer.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Sport, the Blues are ready to make an approach for the Brazil international, who rejected them last summer.

Raphinha has bagged nine goals and nine assists in 40 appearances across competitions for Barcelona since his €58 million move from Leeds United last summer. Despite the fact that he has done well this season, the Catalan giants could be forced to sell him in order to balance their books.

