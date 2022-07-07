"Has had further talks" - Journalist says Liverpool star is 'ready to extend' contract

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has had talks with the Reds over a new deal since returning for pre-season training this week, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

Gomez joined the Merseyside-based club from Charlton Athletic for £3.5 million in 2015. He has since made 142 appearances across all competitions for the team, helping them win six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, injuries have hindered the England international's progress at Anfield. He found himself behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order last term and was restricted to just eight league appearances.

The lack of playing time has led to speculation about Gomez's future at Liverpool this summer. Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in signing him ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Jurgen Klopp's side, though, are keen to tie the 25-year-old down to a new contract. They have reportedly prioritized extending the defender's deal after convincing Mohamed Salah to do the same last week.

Joyce has now revealed that there have been talks between the two parties this week. The Times reporter went on to claim that Gomez is prepared to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Anfield outfit. He wrote on Twitter:

"Joe Gomez has had further talks with Liverpool since returning for pre-season, wants to stay and ready to extend contract."

Gomez was among several Liverpool players who reported for pre-season training on Monday. It appears sorting out his future at the club is on the agenda alongside getting ready for the 2022-23 campaign.

The centre-back has his current contract with the Reds expiring at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool prepare for 2022-23 season

The Reds will face Manchester United in their first friendly of the pre-season in Thailand next Tuesday. They are scheduled to take on Crystal Palace in Singapore on 15th July.

Liverpool will then return to Europe to lock horns with RB Leipzig on 21st July. An exhibition match against RB Leipzig's sister club Red Bull Salzburg has also been lined up on 27th July.

Klopp's side will face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on 30th July. The match will take place at the King Power Stadium as the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final is set to take place at Wembley.

The Anfield outfit will end their pre-season with a friendly against RC Strasbourg at home on 31st July. They will then face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on 6th August.

