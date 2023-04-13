“Has all the things you want” - Jurgen Klopp’s old comments on Nicolo Barella resurface amid Liverpool transfer links

Jurgen Klopp's old comments about Nicolo Barella have resurfaced after the Inter Milan star was linked with a move to Liverpool. The German manager is a big fan of the Italian and believes the 26-year-old has everything needed in a midfielder.

Liverpool have reportedly cooled their interest in Jude Bellingham after figuring out he is out of reach. The Borussia Dortmund star was their top target but they are now looking at alternatives.

Speaking about Barella last year, Klopp heaped praise on the Italian and claimed that he was the perfect midfielder. He was quoted by OneFootball saying:

"That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us. He's a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot. He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That's a top-class player."

Djibril Cisse urges Liverpool to sign Mason Mount

Former Liverpool star Djibril Cisse wants Jurgen Klopp to go after both Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount, even if only one of them ends up coming to the club.

Speaking to Betting Sites, he said:

"I think they should go for both to be honest. They are two players that can play together. If you can't do Bellingham, you can do Mount, but in my opinion you should go for both. They've played together for England too, which would help. It's a lot of money but it's two young really good players so go for both and see who is willing to come."

Cisse added:

"But the 'top four' position is something that will make players agree or not. As these sorts of players are the ones that need to be playing Champions League football and that's a big problem in attracting these sorts of players for Liverpool if they don't make the top 4."

Mount is yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea and will be up for sale in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes