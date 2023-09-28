"Has been for a year now" - Frank Leboeuf names Arsenal star as Premier League's best defender over Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has made the bold claim that Arsenal star William Saliba is the best defender in the Premier League. He believes that the Frenchman has been at the top for over a year, while Manchester City star Ruben Dias is a close second.

Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, the Chelsea legend said that Saliba and Dias are on a different level compared to others in the Premier League. He added that the Frenchman was also the best in Ligue1 while he was on loan at Marseille and said:

“I’d have to say Saliba is the best defender in the Premier League and has been for a year now. Arteta wasn’t sure if he was going to come back from Marseille last season, and even then, he looked like the best defender in Ligue 1. I always thought Saliba was world-class and there’s nobody better for me."

He added:

"That’s not to say that there aren’t other very good defenders in the league, as Ruben Dias is also brilliant. He’s so calm and composed, and the only other defender I’d rank in Saliba’s company.”

Saliba was a key part of Arsenal's Premier League run last season, helping them keep 11 clean sheets in 27 appearances. However, the Gunners could not maintain their title charge after he got injured and ended up finishing second behind Manchester City.

Arsenal star Willian Saliba named his Premier League's best defenders

While Frank Leboeuf believes William Saliba is the best defender in the Premier League, the Arsenal star is not of the same opinion. He has named Ruben Dias, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Silva as the top three in the league right now.

He said on Sky Sports' YouTube channel:

“Right now, honestly, it’s Ruben Dias. Normally for me it is Van Dijk he is the best. Over the last four years he was the best in the world, but for me last season it was Ruben Dias, Van Dijk second and then Thiago Silva third."

Comparing himself to the aforementioned trio, Saliba said:

"I hope maybe I will be top three next season, but I think maybe they are better than me right now. It’s not good to say they are better, but they are right now better than me but I hope one day I will be better than everyone here.”

The Frenchman is back fit for Arsenal this season and has been key for their unbeaten start, helping them keep two clean sheets in six league games.