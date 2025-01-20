Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has hit back at Diego Simeone following the Argentine's recent comments about referees favoring Los Blancos. The Atletico Madrid manager recently said the match officials have favored their city rivals for '100 years.'

The comments were made in reference to a controversial decision that went against Celta Vigo during the Copa del Rey Round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid last week (January 16). Although it appeared that Andriy Lunin had tripped Williot Swedberg in the box, referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero and the VAR officials decided against awarding the visitors a penalty.

The referee allowed play to continue and Los Blancos went on to open the scoring through Kylian Mbappe (37'). Carlo Ancelotti's team ultimately won 5-2 after extra time, prompting a jibe from Simeone.

"I didn't watch yesterday's game, honestly. They told me episodes that took place within the match, but there have been for 100 years - so I don't know what they are surprised about," Simeone said (via Forbes).

Speaking to DAZN (as cited by journalist Albert Ortega) after Los Blancos' 4-1 LaLiga win over Las Palmas on Sunday (January 19), Ceballos said the Atletico Madrid manager was just bitter about his Champions League final defeats.

"Simeone still hasn't gotten over the two Champions League finals he lost against Real Madrid," Ceballos said (via Madrid Xtra on X).

The win over Las Palmas helped Los Blancos overtake Diego Simeone's side at the top of the LaLiga table.

Which Champions League finals did Atletico Madrid lose to Real Madrid?

Real Madrid got the better of Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 and the 2015-16 Champions League finals. Los Blancos faced their bitter rivals for the first time in the Champions League final on May 24, 2014, at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon.

It was the first time that two clubs from the same city had locked horns in the final. Los Rojiblancos took the lead on the night through Diego Godin in the 36th minute.

Atletico Madrid had one hand on the trophy before Sergio Ramos scored the equalizer in the third minute of second-half injury time, forcing the game into extra time. Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in extra time to help Real Madrid to a 4-1 win.

The two rivals faced each other once again on May 28, 2016, at San Siro, in the final. Sergio Ramos gave his team the lead in the 15th minute, but Yannick Carrasco made it 1-1 in the 79th minute. Los Blancos ultimately won the game 5-3 on penalties.

Carlo Ancelotti's team lost just two games last season in the league and the Copa del Rey, both to Atletico Madrid.

