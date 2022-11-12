"Hat-trick incoming", "10-0 please" - Manchester City fans delighted as Erling Haaland is back in starting XI

Manchester City fans are ecstatic to see striker Erling Haaland in the starting XI for their team's Premier League clash against Brentford at home today (November 12).

The Norwegian was an unused substitute in City's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the third round of the EFL Cup in midweek. He had played just 26 minutes in their win over Fulham in the Premier League last week, scoring the winner in a 2-1 win.

Haaland missed a couple of games before that, as he suffered a bruised foot against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. He has scored an incredible 18 goals in the English top flight in just 12 games since joining City from Dortmund in the summer.

He's now back in City's starting XI against 11th-placed Brentford, and fans are expecting more goals from the Norwegian. They took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Haaland will be joined by Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva in attack against Brentford.

Kevin De Bruyne is also back in City's starting lineup after being an unused substitute against Chelsea. He will be joined by Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri in the middle of the park.

John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo will form Manchester City's defence, with Ederson in goal.

"We have to do our game and do our job" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Brentford game

The Bees have won just three Premier League games this season but are 11th in the standings courtesy of seven draws. They have put up some decent performances.

Manchester City manage Pep Guardiola was all praise for Brentford ahead of the game. He said (via mancity.com):

"Same manager, same style. They change a little bit the shape this season. I remember how tough it was meeting here and away. It will quite similar. It’s an early kick off, which is always a little bit more complicated. It’s the last game before the stop - we have to do our game and do our job."

He added:

"I don't think about a disappointing result. I am always positive before a game. One thing is to know exactly what will happen. I cannot answer you (on that). But always I am positive. But, if it’s not positive, we will come back and try to be better. Brentford thinks the same – to finish in the best way possible before the World Cup break. It is no different for them."

Manchester City are second in the Premier League, two points behind league leaders Arsenal. If results go their way, City could be atop the standings before club football takes a break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

