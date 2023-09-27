"Haters where you at?", "What am I gonna laugh at now" - Fans react as Chelsea end woeful run with win against Brighton in EFL Cup

Chelsea put their nightmare start to the season behind them to clinch a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday (September 27).

Mauricio Pochettino's men put in perhaps their best performance of the season to end a three-game winless run. Nicolas Jackson grabbed the only goal of the game to silence his critics.

However, Brighton started brightly and Chelsea looked nervy at the back every time Roberto De Zerbi's side ventured forward. Joao Pedro blazed a 24th-minute effort high over Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's goal.

Jackson took a fall in the 29th minute and Blues fans feared the worst amid their current injury crisis. The Colombian striker returned to the pitch with his wrist bandaged up.

It was a fairly drab first half between the two sides with both finding one another out. It was a moment of class from Chelsea's summer signing Cole Palmer that led to the hosts' winner in the 51st minute.

The former Manchester City youngster evaded several defenders surrounding him to thread a perfect ball into Jackson's path. The former Villarreal striker comfortably placed home past Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. It was a relief for the Stamford Bridge faithful who could finally celebrate a goal after going 320 minutes without one.

Jackson thought he'd grabbed a brace in the 72nd minute when finished off a fine move. He headed straight for Blues fans in celebration only to have his joy cut short by VAR deeming him to have been offside.

The west Londoners were then put under pressure two minutes later. Solly March was unmarked at the back post but Sanchez did well to deny his former teammate's header.

Brighton were still alive and looking for an equalizer to take the tie to penalties. Pervis Estupanian raced forward in the 89th minute only to send a drilled shot across the face of goal. But, it wasn't to be for De Zerbi's men as Pochettino's troops got back to winning ways.

One fan was thrilled to see Jackson score after a disappointing run without a goal:

"Jackson GOAL. Haters where you at??"

A rival fan is upset that both the Blues and Manchester United have won this week:

"Man United and Chelsea have starting winning..damn what am I gonna laugh at now?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Chelsea beating Brighton to advance to the Carabao Cup fourth round:

Marc Cucurella is reportedly pushing to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window

Marc Cucurella is ready to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

According to The Daily Mirror, Marc Cucurella has signaled his desire to leave the Blues in January in talks with Pochettino. The Spaniard has endured a miserable spell at Stamford Bridge since joining from Brighton for £56 million in August 2022.

The 25-year-old has struggled to replicate the form he showed during his time at the Amex. He has managed two assists in 35 games across competitions during his spell with the west Londoners.

Cucurella has been a bit-part player under Pochettino, making only his second appearance this season tonight. Manchester United were interested in signing him on an emergency loan due to an injury crisis.

However, Chelsea fielded Cucurella in their 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup. This soon led to the Red Devils dropping their interest as the Spanish left-back would have been cup-tied.