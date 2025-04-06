"Have definitely found another star", "Only player that wanted to win" - Manchester City fans praise star after Manchester United draw

Fans praised the performance of Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush in the goalless Premier League draw at Manchester United on Sunday (April 6). City dominated possesson at Old Trafford but failed to conjure a breakthrough as a share of the spoils ensued.

Ad

In a game bereft of much goalmouth action at either end, January arrival Marmoush was a rare bright spark up front. The Egyptian striker had two chances to open the scoring but failed to beat United custodian Andre Onana on each occasion.

Nevertheless, fans were impressed with the sense of urgency displayed by Marmoush, with one tweeting:

"City have definitely found another star in Marmoush. That boy can strike a ball. Might not score every game but will always get chances. The definition of lively. With Haaland out, he is simply perfect for FPL. should be a lock until the end of the season really!."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"Marmoush was the only player that wanted to win today."

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were similar reactons from other fans, with one posting:

"What today revealed: 1. Pep has trust issues. 2 Marmoush is a complete player, and I absolutely love him. 3. Pep does stupid things sometimes like the stupid formation we used. 4. This season should finish quick let Rodri come back, and let's spend that oil money and bring city glory."

Ad

Another wrote:

"Marmoush must be playing wondering what the f**k this team is. The only spark in that City team."

"I feel so bad for Marmoush, man," one posted.

Another fan wrote:

"Actually feel sorry for Marmoush that he has to play in this side."

Marmoush, 26, has had a good start to life at Manchester City, contributing six goals and an assist in 13 games across competitions.

Ad

"I think we did well" - Manchester United boss after drawing with Manchester City

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim offered his thoughts on his side's goalless Premier League draw with arch-rivals Manchester City this weekend at Old Trafford.

Ad

Admitting that his side need to improve up front, the former Sporting CP tactician seemed pleased with the share of the spoils against Pep Guardiola's visitors, telling Sky Sports (via the BBC):

"I think we did well. We played a different game compared to Nottingham Forest last week. I know the excitement is not the same when you are not fighting for big things, changes the excitement of the derby.

Ad

"We look at the positive things. Now in the last games we have the opportunities so we have to improve the last pass and the last shot."

Manchester City next turn their attention to a Premier League home game with Crystal Palace on Saturday (April 12). Manchester United, meanwhile, take on Lyon away in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg two days earlier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More