"Have never been so bad" – PSG urged to get rid of manager Christophe Galtier immediately after disappointing 3-1 defeat against Monaco

RMC journalist Daniel Riolo has urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to fire head coach Christophe Galtier after his team's 3-1 Ligue 1 loss at AS Monaco on Saturday (February 11).

Galtier, who joined the Parisians from Nice ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season, had opened his new managerial stint on a positive note. He had guided his club to an impressive 23-match unbeaten run before the 2022 FIFA World Cup halted club football in mid-November last year.

However, the Parc des Princes side have been far from their best since the restart. The club have slumped to three losses in their last seven Ligue 1 games, most recently to third-placed Philippe Clement's outfit.

Aleksandr Golovin scored once while Wissam Ben Yedder bagged a brace before the half-time whistle for the hosts. Warren Zaire-Emery, on the other hand, scored six minutes before Ben Yedder's second.

Taking to Twitter, Riolo vented his frustration at Galtier's recent results and claimed that PSG should part ways with their manager. He wrote:

"I think PSG have never been so bad... get Galtier out fast!"

In a separate tweet, Riolo later explained his reasoning. He added:

"I understand that the problem is not only the coach. But here we have the worst for 10 years, so we have to quickly move on."

PSG are next set to be in action against Bayern Munich for their UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash on Tuesday (February 14).

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Following PSG's 3-1 loss to Monaco, Presnel Kimpembe spoke to the travelling fans at the end of the game and apologised for the poor performance. Following PSG's 3-1 loss to Monaco, Presnel Kimpembe spoke to the travelling fans at the end of the game and apologised for the poor performance. 📢🇫🇷 Following PSG's 3-1 loss to Monaco, Presnel Kimpembe spoke to the travelling fans at the end of the game and apologised for the poor performance. https://t.co/bSPY3eAWA3

PSG boss Christophe Galtier opines on his team's performance after 3-1 Monaco loss

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, PSG manager Christophe Galtier shared his thoughts on his team's recent run of form. He elaborated:

"I am furious because the start of the game was catastrophic and we had some hope after our goal. We suffered our third loss during this transition. Going back to losing 3-1 is more complicated. There is anger. We do with the current forces but the group is like that."

Galtier, who helped LOSC Lille lift the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title, added:

"There were absentees due to a virus. It's really a difficult time for everyone, the players and the fans. We have a big club meeting on Tuesday and we need the sacred union to regain our energy, confidence and available players. We've conceded a lot of goals since the restart after the World Cup. We have to find balance. In the second half, there were zero shots and no reaction. It is insufficient."

Poll : 0 votes