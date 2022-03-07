"Have to see how they react" - Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 3 Liverpool stars ahead of Inter Milan clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara are back in training ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Inter Milan. The Reds won the first leg 2-0 at the San Siro thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Firmino and will look to finish the job at Anfield in midweek.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, Klopp confirmed in a press conference that the Liverpool trio are training normally after recovering from their respective injuries.

"Thiago, Bobby and Joel all trained yesterday in full. We will have to see how they react.

"Thiago was only out for a week. Joel was 3-4 days so he will be fine. Bobby - yesterday was his first session, it might make sense to give him a few more days. But they are all in training."

The Liverpool manager also affirmed that his team would do whatever it takes to secure qualification and played down claims that their 2-0 lead is unassailable.

"2-0 is the lead that has been turned over most often in football. If you are at half-time and 2-0 up and you think you are already through, then you are already on the wrong path.

"The result was a lot better than I expected, it was a really tough tie and a difficult game to play. They have turned up after beating the bottom team 5-0. Martinez scored and Dzeko as well.

"I am really happy that Barella isn't playing [tomorrow] as he had a hand in four goals, I think."

Liverpool chasing historic quadruple after winning Carabao Cup

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Klopp's side have been in fantastic form in recent weeks and have lost just two games in all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. Having already won the Carabao Cup in an eventful final against Chelsea last month, Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season but have their work cut out for them at the business end of the season.

They are currently six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, having played a game fewer. However, with a 2-0 lead in the UCL Round of 16 and an FA Cup clash against one of Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town to look forward to, Liverpool will fancy their chances of adding another trophy to their cabinet before the end of the season.

