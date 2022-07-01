"Have you seen Suarez's foul on the goalkeeper?" - Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos' WhatsApp chats with RFEF president Luis Rubiales complaining about Barcelona and VAR leaked 

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' WhatsApp chats complaining about VAR's bias towards Barcelona have been leaked. The messages were addressed to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales. The Spaniard is seemingly hinting at a bias resulting in the Catalan club's advantage.

The chats date back to January 2019 and the incident referred to in the chats may belong to the La Liga clash between Leganes and Barcelona at the Nou Camp. El Nacional informed, via El Partidazo de COPE, that the Real Madrid legend messaged Rubiales unhappy with former Blaugrana striker Luis Suarez's foul.

Ramos wrote:

"Rubi, we are beginning to seriously worry about the var issue, especially with Barça. It is a real shame and nerve what the referees are doing. Have you seen Suarez's foul on the goalkeeper today, at 2-1? It's a joke."

The RFEF president did not bother to entertain the Los Blancos captain's concerns and replied diplomatically.

Rubiales wrote:

"Good afternoon Sergio. (...) As you well know, I do not go into these matters. We work day by day so that the Arbitration Establishment has more means and its efficiency improves. (...) Between all of us we must try to improve our football. A hug, see you soon."

Ramos did not pester Rubiales much but pointed out his political correctness and expressed that a rather honest opinion of the issue would have been more appreciated by the Real Madrid legend.

He wrote (translated from a Spanish text):

"Politically very correct, congratulations. I was waiting for a personal opinion about what happened with Barçelona yesterday, which is a scandal and they are already destined to win the league, yes. I understand position. A hug"

Ramos, a Real Madrid legend, was enemies with Barcelona for a long time. It was hence rather surprising to see him join Lionel Messi, a Barcelona legend, at Paris-Saint Germain last summer.

Real Madrid legend wanted to win the Ballon d'Or via RFEF president's help

Unfortunately, the complaining bits about Barcelona and VAR are not the only chats between Ramos and Rubiales that got leaked. The Spaniard also wanted favors from the RFEF president to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or honor, resulting in him becoming the first defender since Italian centre-back Fabio Cannavaro to win the award.

MARCA revealed the WhatsApp text that the then Real Madrid captain sent Rubiales in the summer of 2020. He wrote:

"You know I've never asked you for anything, but if I want to do it today it's because I think it's a special year because of the performance I've given. I'd like you to help me in any way you can and you will touch some keys from UEFA and your contacts on the subject of the Ballon d'Or. I would be grateful to you all my life."

Ramos did not win the Ballon d'Or that season. He has qualified for the award six times in his career, with his best finish coming in 2016, when he ranked sixth on the list.

