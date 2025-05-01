“Have some shame”, “Man U fans won’t like this” - Fans react after Alejandro Garnacho delivers verdict on Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal

Fans online have reacted to Alejandro Garnacho's comment about Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The Manchester United star reportedly hailed Yamal as the best player in the world following his impressive performance during La Blaugrana's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday, April 30.

Yamal delivered a Man of the Match-worthy performance against the Nerazzurri. The 17-year-old put on a masterclass in his 100th appearance for Barca, scoring a goal and mesmerizing the opponents throughout the game.

Fans were left in awe after Yamal's display against Inter and heaped praise on the Spanish wonderkid for his performance. Garnacho was also impressed by Lamine Yamal's display that night and hailed him as the 'best player in the world,' as quoted by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on X.

However, Garnacho's comment about the Barcelona star did not sit well with some fans. One fan took a dig at the Argentine, writing on X:

"Have some shame, you are older than him.Work on yourself mate."

Another fan claimed that hailing another club's player as the best in the world won't sit well with fans of Manchester United. The fan wrote:

"Man U fans won’t like this."

One fan was surprised by Garnacho's comment and quizzed if the post was real.

"This isn’t parody??," the fan questioned.

"Hmmm Step up Garnacho.. you’re a good player," a fan chimed in.

"Bro is not better than him," another user commenetd.

"Garna just focus on the game tm thanks mate," wrote another fan.

Another fan opined that Garnacho's comment was spot on and urged the United forward to take a cue from Yamal.

"He is right about that. He can learn about decision making from him," the fan posted.

Lamine Yamal has been instrumental for Barcelona in their chase for a treble this season. He has contributed 15 goals and 24 assists in 49 matches across competitions.

Erling Haaland hails Barcelona's Lamine Yamal after his heroics against Inter Milan

Alejandro Garnacho was not the only football star who openly lauded Lamine Yamal for his performance against Inter Milan. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland also acknowledged the Barcelona star's talent after he scored an incredible goal against the Italian club.

In the 24th minute, with his side two goals down, Yamal went past two Inter defenders before curling home a stunning left-footed strike that left Yan Sommer rooted to the ground.

Haaland uploaded a snap of himself watching the match and praised Yamal, writing:

"This guy is incredible."

Lamine Yamal will look to help his side secure a spot in the final in Munich when the two sides clash in the return leg at the San Siro next Tuesday (May 6).

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More