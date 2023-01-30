Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier appears to have taken a swipe at Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The famed attacking trio have failed to recapture their pre-World Cup form, resulting in a dip in results for the club as well.

The French giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 29, with all three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe starting. The Brazilian opened the scoring for PSG in the second half but Marco Verratti was sent off in the 59th minute, giving Reims an opportunity to come back into the match.

The Parisians kept Reims at bay for a good chunk of the match but Folarin Balogun's injury-time strike meant both sides shared the spoils. This left leaders PSG just three points off second-placed Lens in the league table.

Galtier appeared to take a dig at his attacking trio, conceding that the club are trying to recruit more players before adding that a different attacking output would serve them better.

"I know that the club is working to try to recruit one or two players. Obviously, we have to strengthen. We had a start, we would have to take an attacking player different from what we currently have. We also have financial fair play constraints," Galtier said on Prime Video.

PSG interested in Marcus Rashford to add to Lionel Messi, Neymar & Mbappe trio - Reports

PSG are reportedly interested in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and could make a summer approach for him. The French giants are eager to partner Rashford with the likes of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United boss, however, is looking at the rumors as a positive for the club and the English forward.

"I hope that all our players can have interest from clubs because that means you are doing a good job, that the team is outperforming so that is what we are aiming for.

"Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world,” the Dutch tactician said recently when asked about the Parisians' interest in Rashford in a press conference.

Rashford has scored 18 goals in 30 encounters for the Premier League giants so far this season.

