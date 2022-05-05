"Haven’t got much choice" - Paul Merson makes bold transfer claim on Chelsea star 

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea cannot afford to cut ties with Romelu Lukaku in the summer. According to the former England international, the Blues do not have the strength to endure a massive financial loss in the upcoming transfer window.

Since making the switch from Inter Milan for a whopping €113 million last summer, Lukaku has struggled profusely to settle down at Chelsea. The Belgian striker has looked blunt in front of goal, allowing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to push him down the pecking order.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Antonio Cassano: "I'm in love with the Barça philosophy. However, if they sign Lukaku, I refuse to watch any of their matches." Antonio Cassano: "I'm in love with the Barça philosophy. However, if they sign Lukaku, I refuse to watch any of their matches." https://t.co/EclvCX5PPz

Given his struggles, it would not come as a surprise if the Blues look to offload the 28-year-old in the summer. Merson, however, claims that the FA Cup finalists, who are still looking for a new owner, cannot afford to sell their record signing. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“Chelsea haven’t got much choice but to keep going with Romelu Lukaku. They’re getting sold, they haven’t got any money, they can’t be buying people for £100 million and selling them for half that. That ain’t happening.”

Merson backed Lukaku to stay at Stamford Bridge next season, hoping he would find his shooting boots and start living up to the billing. The Englishman added:

“For me, I think he’ll be staying there, and hopefully he kicks on next season.”

Since re-joining the Blues, the 28-year-old has featured in 40 games across competitions for the club, pitching in with only 12 goals and two assists.

Chelsea will miss Real Madrid-bound centre-back Antonio Rudiger

Merson has also touched on the topic of the apparent transfer of Antonio Rudiger, whose contract is set to run out in June 2022. The defender is reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) on his way to Real Madrid, and the 54-year-old believes the Blues will miss him dearly.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #RealMadrid



It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon!It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon! ⚪️🤝 #RealMadridIt’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. https://t.co/Jn0uvP0UQa

Merson said in this regard:

“Rudiger will be a massive loss, I can’t express how big that’s going to be. If Chelsea played a four at the back, he wouldn’t be missed. He can only go and play somewhere in a three. He reminds me of a David Luiz – he’ll go and chase the ball, close down, go out of position – but in a three he can go and take that chance.”

As per Romano, Rudiger will sign a four-year deal with Los Blancos. The official announcement is set to come after the end of the season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar