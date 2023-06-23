"Haven’t lived up to the expectations" - Manchester United tipped by Dwight Yorke to part ways with 2 key players

Manchester United treble winner Dwight Yorke has tipped his former club to part ways with Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho this summer.

United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly plans on signing a new forward, goalkeeper, and midfielder. The Dutch manager will also move on from players who have failed to impress him this season.

One department that Manchester United have struggled with is their attack. The Red Devils have only scored 58 goals in the league, the lowest amongst the top six. Both Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have failed to have much of an impact upfront.

Martial has struggled with various injury issues this season for Manchester United, limiting him to just 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

Sancho has also failed to impress over the past two seasons since his big-money £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund. The Manchester United winger has only scored seven goals and provided three assists in 41 appearances this campaign.

Dwight Yorke believes both of their futures are nearing an end at Old Trafford. He told Match.Center (via METRO):

"I’d be surprised if both of them are still there this time next year. The problem United have is that they’re on such high wages at the moment, so there’s only a few clubs who could actually afford them."

"You look at Martial, who has been at the club for nearly eight years, it’s a long time when you think what he’s actually contributed to the team. I know he’s got his injury problems, but when you do the maths, the return on investment doesn’t quite add up, so maybe he needs a fresh start."

Yorke added:

"With Sancho, there’s also still that question mark. I think he might get one more opportunity to prove himself, but these type of players need to do far more. The kind of talent that these boys have and the return they’re offering isn’t matching up – they certainly haven’t lived up to the expectations of being at United, if we’re being honest."

Martial's contract expires in 2024, while Sancho's expires in 2026. Both players could potentially be sold this summer to free up funds for Manchester United's transfer budget.

Dwight Yorke wants Manchester United to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Dwight Yorke wants Manchester United to sign a goalscoring forward this summer, naming PSG megastar Kylian Mbappe as his first choice.

Mbappe confirmed he would not be extending his contract with Les Parisiens when it expires next summer. PSG may be forced to sell in this transfer window to avoid letting him go on a free next year. It is likely he would cost around the region of £150 million.

In the aforementioned interview, Yorke said:

"If I were to choose, then Kylian Mbappe would be my first choice without question. He’s young, obviously he’s unproven in the Premier League but he’s got class and quality and will be there for the next seven years. In that period, I’m sure he would bring success to United."

He added:

"For me, Mbappe would be a no brainer, but until the question of where the club is going and who will take over from the Glazers is solved, there will be big question marks, because that’s the only way the club would afford him."

Kylian Mbappe has had an exceptional campaign for PSG, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 appearances, helping them win the Ligue 1 title.

Poll : 0 votes