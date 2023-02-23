"He has 10 years left at the top level" - Erling Haaland makes emphatic claim about 'crazy' PSG star

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland recently made an emphatic claim about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. The two players are widely regarded as two of the best in the modern era.

Both superstars have been in phenomenal form this season. The Norwegian recently said that he is amazed by Mbappe's quality and predicted the Frenchman will stay at the top of his game for the next decade.

Speaking to CANAL+, Haaland said:

"He's so fast, so strong. And he's been doing it for so many years when he's what? 2 years older than me? It's crazy. Sometimes you have to say to yourself that.

"He has 10 years left at the top level. He is phenomenal"

Mbappe has been scintillating for PSG so far this season. In 28 matches in all competitions, he has scored 27 goals and has provided six assists.

Haaland, meanwhile, has taken the Premier League by storm since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has scored 32 goals and has provided four assists in 31 matches this term, including 26 in the Premier League from 23 matches.

Will Erling Haaland end up playing alongside PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe?

Both superstar attackers are the most highly touted players on the European circuit at this point in time.

There is a slim chance that the duo could potentially end up playing as teammates in La Liga.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in both players. Mbappe even looked almost certain to leave PSG to join Los Blancos in the summer before making a u-turn and signing a bumper contract with the Ligue 1 side.

Another club who could potentially unite the two superstars is Barcelona. La Liga president Javier Tebas, however, believes it's impossible for Barca to pip their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, in the race for the duo.

He told El Chiringuito (via GOAL):

“I hope that's the case. But these two players could only come to Real Madrid right now because Barcelona's financial situation as of today does not permit Barcelona to reach these types of players.

"Many things would have to change financially at Barcelona for them to be able to go for these players next season, so many things that I would consider it impossible.”

While the rivalry between the duo hasn't reached the level of the legendary rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, fans can expect them to entertain for the foreseeable future.

