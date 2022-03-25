"He has been able to assert himself" - Thomas Muller impressed by versatile Chelsea player's form

Bayern Munich maestro Thomas Muller has heaped praise on Chelsea forward Kai Havertz for his performances as the Blues’ frontman.

Kai Havertz, who primarily played as a midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, has emerged as a potent striking option for Thomas Tuchel this season. The lanky forward is quick and intelligent in his movement, and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

To top it off, the German possesses nerves of steel, rarely fluffing his lines when presented with a goalscoring opportunity.

Bayern’s Muller, who has made a career out of being versatile and adaptable, has lauded his young compatriot for turning up for Chelsea. Praising Havertz for asserting himself in a league as physical as the Premier League, the 32-year-old told BNN:

“Kai has played very well at Chelsea, especially up front. And he has been able to assert himself in the very physical Premier League.

“I’ll say this, you can put Kai up front almost anywhere and always have hope that he’ll make a great play.”

Havertz has comfortably outperformed the west London outfit’s natural center-forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this season. The 22-year-old has registered 11 goals and five assists across competitions this season, with five goals and an assist coming in his last six games.

If Havertz keeps this up, he should be one of the first names on Germany’s team sheet at the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz could make history by winning Premier League Player of the Month in March

Kai Havertz has been in the form of his life lately and could end up commemorating his purple patch with a coveted Premier League honor. The Germany international impressed in all of the Blues’ league fixtures in March, registering four goals and an assist in three matches.

He has been included in the eight-man shortlist alongside Harry Kane, Andrew Robertson, Bukayo Saka, Dejan Kulusevski, Ivan Toney, Matty Cash, and teammate Trevoh Chalobah. If everything goes according to plan, Havertz could become the first Chelsea player since Eden Hazard (September 2018) to win the Premier League POTM.

His teammate Chalobah also has a fair chance, but these awards generally tend to favor forwards, which is why we’re keeping Havertz slightly ahead.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava