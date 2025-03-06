"He does absolutely nothing", "Most useless footballer ever" - Chelsea fans furious with star player despite 2-1 win over Copenhagen

Despite Chelsea's 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League, Blues fans took to X to criticize midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's performance. The Premier League giants secured the all-important away advantage against their Danish opponents in their Round of 16 first leg clash on Thursday, March 6.

Ad

Dewsbury-Hall struggled to find his feet against the Danish side. He took zero touches in the opposition box, played just three passes into the final third, and completed zero out of two attempted long balls (stats via FotMob).

Chelsea fans turned to X to express their displeasure with his performance, with comments like these:

"KDH on the ball more than any player and he does absolutely nothing" a fan wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"KDH the most useless footballer ever is useless defending set pieces imagine my shock," another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How does KDH stay on in this game or any game, he has got to be the most useless player ever, genuinely worse than drinkwater," another claimed.

"KDH pack ur bags asap. Most useless guy I’ve seen, does absolutely nothing," a fourth said.

"KDH is legit worse than Mount… THIS GUY IS USELESS MAN" another exclaimed.

Ad

"I don’t have the vocabulary to describe just how utterly abject Dewsbury-Hall was" a fan wrote.

"Dewsbury-Hall should start learning Arabic. We need to recover our money," another said.

Chelsea edge past Copenhagen in Conference League clash

Chelsea beat FC Copenhagen 2-1 in the Europa Conference League Round of 16 first leg, but the performance left the fans with some mixed emotions. The first half ended goalless as the Blues managed just two shots.

Ad

At half-time, Enzo Maresca brought on Christopher Nkunku, Enzo Fernandez, and Levi Colwill. Reece James opened the scoring with a long-range shot early in the second half (46'), Fernandez doubled Chelsea's lead (65'). Copenhagen found a reply as Gabriel Pereira scored with a header (79'). However, it was too late for the hosts.

The Blues have retained the upper hand going into the return leg at Stamford Bridge thanks to their performance in the second half. They will face Leicester City in the Premier League on March 9 before returning to the Conference League on March 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback