“He is an ace” – Former Brazilian striker claims Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi   

Former Brazilian striker Caio Ribeiro believes Paris Saint-German (PSG) star Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The ex-Inter Milan forward has hailed his countryman as the best player in the world right now.

The 28-year-old Neymar, who has scored 11 times in all competitions this season, has been earning rave reviews of late; many have put him ahead of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on current form. And it now appears that Neymar's countryman has joined that list too.

Speaking on the Brazilian show Panico Jovem Pam, Ribeiro spoke very highly of the PSG star.

“Even if he (Neymar) has behavior that we don’t agree with, I think he is an ace, currently the best player in the world. He plays more balls than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi,” said Ribeiro .

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 and has since appeared 100 times for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 81 goals.

This season, he has been in blistering form, managing 14 goal-contributions in 15 games in all competitions. The comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as such, have refused to subside.

Neymar needs to be consistent to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Neymar was expected to become the heir to Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou after he joined the Blaugrana.

Indeed, the Brazilian and the Argentinean teamed up brilliantly to torment the best of teams, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid, during their four seasons together.

However, there was always a notion that Neymar was under the shadow of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner at the Camp Nou, something that perhaps influenced his decision to move to Paris.

Neymar’s recent emergence as both a goal-scorer and a creator has inadvertently seen him being spoken of in the same bracket as the Portuguese and the Argentinean.

If Neymar adds a bit of consistency to his game, he could surpass both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.