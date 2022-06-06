“He adapts to any place” – Pep Guardiola delivers verdict on Barcelona target

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered his opinion on Robert Lewandowski's potential transfer to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. According to Spanish publication MARCA, the Polish forward is pushing for a move to the La Liga giants.

Pep Guardiola, who previously worked with Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, is certain that the forward will succeed at Barcelona if his transfer prevails. However, the Manchester City manager is still sceptical whether a move will materialize in the summer.

Speaking to SPORT, Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying the following in regards to Lewandowski's transfer:

"We are talking about Lewandowski, his career speaks for itself. He adapts to any place. I don't know if Bayern will transfer him and if Barça can afford it."

Robert Lewandowski has himself confirmed that he will not be playing for Bayern Munich for the 2022-23 season. The Polish forward was quoted as saying the following (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore. Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me."

According to the aforementioned source, Robert Lewandowski is keen on a move to Spain. The 33-year-old forward already has a verbal agreement in place over a three-year contract with the Catalan giants.

Barcelona aim to strengthen their attack by signing Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their attack by securing the services of Robert Lewandowski. The Blaugrana already have decent attacking players in their squad in the name of Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, adding a renowned goalscorer like Lewandowski could play a crucial role in helping them challenge for the La Liga title.

If Lewandowski does join Barcelona, he will be the one playing as a forward as part of a front three. Both Aubameyang and Memphis Depay are very much capable of playing on the wings.

It is worth mentioning that the Catalan giants could lose an attacking threat in the form of Ousmane Dembele in the summer. According to Football London, Chelsea are in talks to sign Dembele in the upcoming transfer window.

As things stand, the World Cup-winning winger will leave the Nou Camp on a free transfer. So far, there have been no advancements in negotiations between the player and the club.

