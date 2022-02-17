"He has almost cheated" - Rio Ferdinand lauds Liverpool superstar's pace and strength and claims he has earned respect over the years

Former Premier League defender Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s pace and strength allowed him to dominate the Inter Milan attack on Wednesday.

Liverpool faced Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie at the San Siro. The Reds had a few moments of defending to do, but Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate dealt well with the Nerazzurri's attacks.

Liverpool FC @LFC 🗣 "In the end I think it’s a well deserved win of course, in my opinion, but it was very hard work and it will be the same in Liverpool." 🗣 "In the end I think it’s a well deserved win of course, in my opinion, but it was very hard work and it will be the same in Liverpool."

Eventually, Liverpool emerged 2-0 winners as goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah helped them put one foot in the quarter-finals.

There were a couple of instances in the game where Ferdinand felt Van Dijk used his strength and pace to bully the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.

The 43-year-old said:

"This is about respect, earning respect over the years. You see van Dijk here, he is saying, 'One vs one, the only place you [Martinez] are going to go, I’m going to show you down there [away from goal]. And if you choose to go down there, I’ll beat you for pace, I’ll bully you for strength.'"

"This one here, he has almost cheated there because he knows he can get back to Dzeko, he’s not the quickest. It is about knowing the players you are playing against."

Virgil van Dijk slowly getting back to his best at Liverpool

Liverpool’s defending hasn’t been bad this season, but their high line has called Alisson Becker into action more often than not. The Brazilian has done well, but it must be noted that Virgil van Dijk is slowly getting back to his best.

Over the rehabilitation period after his knee injury, the Dutchman lost a lot of body mass to speed up his recovery. Physically, he wasn’t at the same level he was prior to his injury.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Taking a victory back to Anfield in the 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗜𝗡, 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦Taking a victory back to Anfield in the #UCL last-16 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗜𝗡, 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦 🙌🔴Taking a victory back to Anfield in the #UCL last-16 👊 https://t.co/QkOwWROD6V

Over the last few months, however, the 30-year-old has become bulkier and has retained his pace at the same time. If the Reds are to win some silverware this season, they will need him fit and at the top of his game.

Jurgen Klopp has rotated his squad, with the likes of Konate and Joel Matip having featured at the back. However, Van Dijk remains the centerpiece of the defensive jigsaw at the club.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh