"He is already 34 years old" - Patrick Kluivert comments on Barcelona's links to Robert Lewandowski

Former Barcelona forward Patrick Kluivert has expressed his doubts over the Blaugrana's reported pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalans have been strongly linked with a move for the Bayern Munich forward and are expected to submit a bid before the end of the transfer window.

However, Kluivert expressed worry about Lewandowski's age in an interview with El Larguero, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

"He's a very good player, with impressive characteristics. But he's already 34 years old. You have to look closely at age."

Robert Lewandowski has just one year left on his current contract with Bayern and is seemingly set to depart the Allianz Arena.

The Poland international gave an emotional farewell to the fans at the end of last season. His statements to the media when quizzed on his future confirmed his desire to leave the Bavarians.

"My story at Bayern is over.

"After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation. Bayern is a serious club and I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties."

The 34-year-old joined the German champions from Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

He has scored 344 goals and provided 72 assists in 375 matches in all competitions. His time at Bayern has seen him set numerous personal records and he has arguably become the standout striker of his generation.

Barça are always in direct contact with his agent Pini Zahavi. Robert Lewandowski has not changed his mind, as of today. He wants Barcelona and he's not even in talks with any other club - just waiting for Bayern to make final decision and find potential replacement.

However, Lewandowski could not come to terms with the club's management over a contract extension which could pave the way for him to depart the club.

Robert Lewandowski could help Barcelona in their quest to return to the summit

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Barcelona have reportedly identified Lewandowski as one of their transfer targets and might take advantage of his contract dispute at Bayern.

However, the Blaugrana's dire financial state could complicate any potential move for the Pole. Lewandowski's quality is not in doubt and he could potentially be a difference-maker if he secures the transfer to Camp Nou.

He is still arguably the standout striker in the world and Xavi needs as many proven performers as he can get.

Barcelona struggled in front of goal on occasion last season and could benefit from having a player of Lewandowski's standing in their ranks.

The Catalans have struggled to match their previous standards in recent years. If they complete a move for Robert Lewandowski, they will undoubtedly fancy their chances on all fronts next season.

