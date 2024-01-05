“He would also fill the leadership vacuum the club currently has” - Mark Schwarzer picks Premier League star as player Chelsea must sign in January

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer reckons the Blues should snap up Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale in the ongoing January transfer window.

Ramsdale, 25, has dropped off the pecking order after the arrival of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on loan for the season. The Englishman has made just nine appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets. Ramsey had played 41 times last season, registering 15 shutouts.

However, Ramsdale is reportedly being eyed by the Blues (as per TALKSport via the Chelsea Chronicle). Schwarzer reckons the move could work well for both parties, as Ramdale would be an immediate upgrade on the Blues' current custodians, Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic.

The Australian told Optus Sport (as per Chelsea Chronicle):

“It’s a bit of a headscratcher to me, because he’s a top-quality goalkeeper who is good with his feet, great on his line and who can command his 18-yard box with ease.

“And yet his time at the Emirates is up, and he must leave for the good of his own career, his well-being and his quality. He needs to be playing week in, week out. He’s far too good to be sitting on the bench as a bit-part player at Arsenal.

Schwarzer reckons Chelsea seems to be an 'obvious' destination for Ramsdale, explaining:

“For me, there’s an obvious destination, too. For all the money Chelsea have spent on new players, their goalkeeping department is not up to scratch, and their current situation proves it.

"Robert Sanchez is out injured, meaning an inexperienced Djordje Petrovic, who is talented, is between the sticks. Even with a fit Sanchez back, Ramsdale supersedes both of them."

He continued that Ramsdale is the 'top-class' goalkeeper the Blues lack at the moment:

“Sanchez, their current No.1, is not at Ramsdale’s level. Yes, he’s very good with the ball in his hands and his distribution from his hands is good – but with the ball at his feet, he is questionable.

"In fact, I don’t think his overall goalkeeping quality is that of international standard. Chelsea need a top-class goalkeeper, and, currently, I don’t believe they have one. Ramsdale would suit Chelsea well, and while solving their goalkeeper problem, he would also fill the leadership vacuum the club currently has.”

Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth in the Premier League after 20 games, 17 points behind leaders Liverpool (45).

What's next for Chelsea?

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino

The Blues are next in action at home to Preston North End in their FA Cup opener on Saturday (January 6).

Pochettino's side have won nine of their last 15 meetings against Preston across competitions, losing once. Since losing to Bradford City in 2014-15, they are 18-0 against lower-division sides in the FA Cup.

The Blues haven't lost consecutively in the FA Cup third round since 1981. Last year, they lost 3-1 to eventual champions Manchester City, who went on to win the continental treble.