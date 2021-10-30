"He always had Chelsea in his head" - Romelu Lukaku's agent reveals Belgian superstar was thinking about the Blues while playing for Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has revealed how the Chelsea striker dreamed of a move to Stamford Bridge while he was still a Manchester United player.

Pastorello stated how the Belgian forward was struggling in his second season with the Red Devils. That was when Jose Mourinho was sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as his replacement.

Here's what Lukaku's agent told Sky Sports on the subject:

"During his last season at Man United he always had Chelsea in his head. Real Madrid as well I have to admit. That is another dream of his in terms of imagining his career, but Chelsea was always 100 per cent his target. They were the love of his childhood so there was always this desire to come back. It was a question of pride. He had that in his head and his heart."

He further added:

"The market can offer you certain opportunities. I consider them like trains passing and when the right train stops at the right place, you need to step in and leave. I could tell summer 2021 would be an important market for him. Three or four top clubs were looking for important strikers and on the market there was not one for each club."

Lukaku couldn't find a place in Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United. As a result, the Belgian was sold to Inter Milan where he spent two glorious years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Chelsea announce that Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic are out of the trip to face Newcastle. Tuchel hopes to have the strikers back after the international break. 🔵 #CFC Chelsea announce that Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic are out of the trip to face Newcastle. Tuchel hopes to have the strikers back after the international break. 🔵 #CFC

Lukaku played a pivotal role in helping Inter Milan bag the Serie A title, which more or less ended Juventus' dominance in the Italian league.

Goal @goal Manchester City tried to sign Romelu Lukaku in 2020 👀 Manchester City tried to sign Romelu Lukaku in 2020 👀 https://t.co/K8dlh3FeOn

However, the Belgian was sold to Chelsea due to the Nerazzurri's financial issues.

Lukaku has had a bittersweet experience at Chelsea so far

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The Belgian started off his second stint with Chelsea in extraordinary fashion, scoring four goals across all competitions.

However, he has hit an unexpected slump and has failed to get his name on the scoresheet for the club in seven consecutive matches.

To add fuel to the fire, the Belgian suffered an ankle injury during Chelsea's win against Malmo in the Champions League.

Lukaku is expected to be out for at least three weeks. This implies that the 28-year-old won't be available for Chelsea's Premier League outing later today when they travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United.

Sporting Index @sportingindex Chelsea will be without four key players for their trip to Newcastle tomorrow...



🚑 Romelu Lukaku

🚑 Timo Werner

🚑 Christian Pulisic

🚑 Mateo Kovacic



Injury problems are beginning to build up for Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea will be without four key players for their trip to Newcastle tomorrow...🚑 Romelu Lukaku🚑 Timo Werner🚑 Christian Pulisic🚑 Mateo KovacicInjury problems are beginning to build up for Thomas Tuchel. https://t.co/OU09sOEAj4

He is expected to be part of the squad to face Burnley on November 6.

