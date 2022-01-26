“He has always been a favourite"- Noel Whelan urges Liverpool to give new contract to 'brilliant' player

Noel Whelan believes utility player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deserves a new contract at Liverpool following his recent run of good performances.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been among the goals for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent games. The 28-year-old midfielder has scored two goals in the last two league matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Noel Whelan has now urged the Reds to offer Oxlade-Chamberlain a new deal since he always gives his 100% in the limited opportunity he gets within the team. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former Leeds United and Coventry City player said:

“Well, he’s putting himself in the shop window – but also in the frame for a new contract at Liverpool. He’s come back in and taken his opportunity with these players away at the African Cup of Nations. He has always been a favourite of Jurgen Klopp’s. He’s playing for the manager and for the shirt.That just shows the type of character he is and what sort of person he is."

“He’ll gladly do his bit for the team and the club, whether that’s 90 minutes or five minutes. All the while, he knows that his place will be gone when the big hitters come back. He’s fighting for the cause, his teammates, and the manager – and that’s brilliant to see.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has just 18 months remaining on his contract at the moment. The England international's current deal at the club expires in the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old midfielder has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Out of 16 appearances, eight have been starts while the remaining eight have come off the bench.

Despite being a bit-part player, Oxlade-Chamberlain has stepped up following the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The former Arsenal player has been played on the right wing by manager Jurgen Klopp and has not looked out of place.

Liverpool have important contracts to sort out in the near future

Liverpool's attackers Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all have contracts until the summer of 2023. The Reds will soon have to make a huge decision on their long-term future at the club. As things stand, there have been no developments in contract negotiations between the club and the players.

Amongst the three, Mohamed Salah's contract situation is the most talked about at the moment. In an interview with GQ Magazine earlier this month, the Egyptian superstar claimed he was keen to stay at the club. However, it is now up to Liverpool to offer him a deal.

There have been reports that Mohamed Salah has been asking for an extremely high salary which is the reason behind the delay.

Salah has been Liverpool's talisman this season. The 29-year-old winger has scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 26 matches across all competitions.

