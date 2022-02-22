"He is always going to react" - John Aldridge claims Pep Guardiola is obsessed with Liverpool

Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is obsessed with the Reds.

Manchester City's shock defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend blew the Premier League title race wide open again.

The defending champions looked to be in the driving seat to win the league again as even Guardiola has admitted the Reds are 'a pain in the a**'. Manchester City now have to fend off competition from the Anfield outfit to retain their Premier League crown.

As the Premier League title race heats up, Aldridge has conceded that he gave up hope of seeing Klopp's side lift the trophy around Christmas. He wrote in his column for The Echo:

"I gave up [the title race] at Christmas when the gap was 12 points, I gave up, I said it's over. So it just shows you how, in football, things can change dramatically. Without Liverpool in the league, Man City would just mow everyone else down - that shows how good [the Reds] are. With the press the way that they are, Guardiola is always going to react and talk about Liverpool but he has to swerve the questions as he leaves himself too open."

"Klopp often doesn't want to talk about Man City, he'd rather talk about Liverpool, but Guardiola always responds. Guardiola is a little bit naive at times because he is a little bit obsessed with Liverpool. He answers the questions as if he's obsessed. But he's still a fantastic manager and I've got loads of respect for him."

Jurgen Klopp's side are just six points behind the Citizens. They have the chance to reduce the gap by another three points when they face Leeds United on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the Merseyside-based club can edge three more points closer to Manchester City this week.

Liverpool and Manchester City are in a fierce title race

Manchester City currently sit atop the Premier League table. They have earned 63 points from 26 matches so far, winning 20 of those and losing three in the process.

Jurgen Klopp's side have, in fact, lost fewer games than the Citizens this term. However, drawing six games has seen them fall six points behind the Premier League leaders.

Meanwhile, the two sides are scheduled to lock horns in the league at the Etihad Stadium on April 9.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar