"He always knew that one day Chelsea will be his home" – Blues fans react to old video of Hazard mimicking Sterling as Man City star edges closer to transfer

An old video of former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard mimicking Raheem Sterling has resurfaced recently amidst reports of the Englishman joining the Blues.

Fans reacted to the video stating that the Belgian knew the Manchester City winger would join the west London side one day.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the west London side are close to signing Sterling from the Cityzens. Personal terms have already been agreed upon and the fee is set to be £45 million plus add-ons.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has also spoken with Sterling.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. 🔵 #CFC Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. https://t.co/p9ebluz9t3

Amidst these reports, a video of Hazard mimicking Sterling in 2017 resurfaced. The Belgian could be seen mimicking the 27-year-old's running style during a training session before their match against Manchester City.

Blues fans took to Twitter to react to the video and potentially their first signing of the summer transfer window. Here are some of their reactions:

Tebatso Msiza @msiza_tebatso @EHazardTweets He always knew that one day Chelsea will be his home @EHazardTweets He always knew that one day Chelsea will be his home 😂😂

Madjitey @Madjitey4 @EHazardTweets This means a lot a legend is welcoming Raheem Sterling @EHazardTweets This means a lot a legend is welcoming Raheem Sterling

Prateek @thelielmao @EHazardTweets This will never not be funny @EHazardTweets This will never not be funny 😭😭😭

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Imagine we announce Sterling with this Hazard video Imagine we announce Sterling with this Hazard video 😭😭😭https://t.co/nVz4atW7fj

Sterling has been one of the most prolific wingers in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015. He's contributed 131 goals and 94 assists in 337 matches for the Cityzens.

The England international has also won four Premier League titles in that time alongside other honors.

Raheem Sterling set to be Chelsea's first signing under new ownership

The Todd Boehly and Co. era at Stamford Bridge could begin with a huge signing in the form of Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea are the only club in the 'Big 6' of the Premier League yet to make a signing this summer. They have seen multiple players depart the club though.

Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on loan after a failed move back to Stamford Bridge last summer. He was signed for a club-record fee of £97.5 million but could only manage to score 15 goals in 43 matches across all competitions.

Antonio Rudiger has joined Real Madrid while Andreas Christensen has joined Barcelona, both on free transfers.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are interested in signing Hakim Ziyech and the Moroccan wants the move as well. Hence, even after completing Sterling's move, Chelsea will perhaps require reinforcements this summer, especially in defense.

According to Relevo, they are attempting to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The Blues will be willing to give Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus cash for the Dutch midfielder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far