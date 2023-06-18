"He always makes the news" - Didier Deschamps gives his take on the Kylian Mbappe situation at PSG

France manager Didier Deschamps has given his take on Kylian Mbappe's situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to PSGTalk, Mbappe has opted not to take up the option to extend his contract for another season beyond the 2023-24 campaign. This means that Les Parisiens could lose him on a free transfer in a year's time.

That would be an unthinkable situation for those at PSG given how much they have invested in Mbappe over the years. They paid €180 million to sign him permanently from AS Monaco in 2018 and his two-year contract renewal last summer bumped his wages up to €210 million annually.

Mbappe was also grabbing headlines at the end of last season when he was linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid. He pulled the plug on a move to Los Blancos at the 11th hour to stay with PSG and supposedly harm his relationship with Florentino Perez.

Deschamps, who made Mbappe France's youngest-ever captain earlier this year, was asked to address the 24-year-old's situation at the Parc des Princes. He replied, via Telefoot:

"Kylian himself is used to it, he always makes the news. Sometimes a little more, sometimes in relation to what is happening especially on the pitch. Sometimes a little off."

Real Madrid could reportedly return to the fray for Mbappe while PSG could be forced to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Kylian Mbappe adamant he wants PSG stay

Kylian Mbappe has claimed that he wants to stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the upcoming season.

The Frenchman added that he will decide his future only in the summer of 2024. He told Telefoot, via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter:

"I will stay at PSG next season then I will only decide my future in 2024 [when asked if he will leave as a free agent next year]. Many things can happen in one year, especially in a club like PSG."

This could pose a problem for Les Parisiens. If Mbappe doesn't wish to leave this summer and doesn't want to renew his contract either, he could leave as a free agent.

It would be a financial blunder for PSG while Mbappe's suitors could hugely benefit from the situation. The French striker has fast become one of the very best players in the world, registering 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 games across competitions for the French club.

Mbappe's most recent exploits came in the form of a goal in France's 3-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers win against Gibraltar on June 16.

Poll : 0 votes