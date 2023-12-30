"He is always moaning and never happy" - Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea star's post-match reaction after win over Luton Town

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino isn't surprised with how Thiago Silva reacted frustratedly to his side's chaotic 3-2 win against Luton Town on Saturday (December 30).

The Blues looked set for a comfortable 3-0 victory courtesy of goals from Cole Palmer (2) and Noni Madueke. That was until the 80th minute when Luton came to life at Kenilworth Road, scoring twice through Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo.

It was a nervy finish for Chelsea and their questionable game management was on display once again. They saw the win over the line in the end.

However, Silva didn't appear to be impressed with their nervy finish to the game. The veteran Brazilian defender was seen shaking his head once referee Paul Tierney blew his final whistle. He even shooed a camera operator before berating several teammates.

Pochettino understands Silva's frustrations because he feels that's the type of character the Brazil international is. He said (via AbsoluteChelsea):

"Thiago is like this. He is always moaning and never happy - but that's good. He's 39 years old and still playing. I think sometimes we are there on the pitch, but sometimes it was the small details."

The Blues' victory took them onto 28 points from 20 games played. Pochettino's men sit 10th in the league, 10 points off the top four before Manchester City play Sheffield United today.

Jason Cundy praises Nicolas Jackson's performance in Chelsea's win against Luton

Nicolas Jackson produced an impressive performance against the Hatters.

Nicolas Jackson started the game against Luton on the left side of Chelsea's attack, allowing Armando Broja to play up top. The Colombian forward has had his fair share of critics this season amid a topsy-turvy showing thus far at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has managed eight goals and two assists in 23 games across competitions. But, he's squandered several opportunities, still getting to grips with life in the Premier League.

Jackson impressed on the wing today, assisting Palmer for his side's third of the afternoon. He also made two key passes and completed three of four dribble attempts.

The young attacker also helped out at the back when Luton pushed for an equalizer late on. It was a performance that talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy moved to praise (via ChelseaChronicle):

“Some of Jackson’s hold up play and build up play has been excellent… Jackson, who I felt was tiring a little bit, but I’ve got to tell you he’s made me look a bit of a fool."

Jackson joined the west Londoners from Villarreal in the summer for a reported £32 million. He may have given Pochettino something to ponder regarding a potential spell as a winger.