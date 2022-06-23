“He was always right about how the rival played” – PSG star says ‘there is no other better’ than Chelsea boss Tuchel at analysing opponents

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera has claimed that former boss Thomas Tuchel was the best at analyzing opponents. The Spaniard heaped praise on the current Chelsea manager for his ability to figure out how their rivals played.

Tuchel was in charge of the Parisians for 18 months and boasted amost 75% win record with the side from 127 matches.

He won six titles during his short spell in the French capital, including two Ligue 1 titles. He also reached the final of the Champions League in 2019-20, the club's first in history. However, they lost out to Bayern Munich.

The German was sacked in January last year in favor of Mauricio Pochettino. He then joined the Blues, whom he guided to European glory just five months later.

Yet, his best managerial record remains with PSG. Herrera, who played under him for the entirety of his spell, revealed that he analyzed opponents with unerring accuracy.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet AS, he said:

"First it was Tuchel. As for the analysis of the rival there is no other better. It seems to me that he is the most concise and direct person. In addition, he was always right how the rival always played."

During his Borussia Dortmund days, Tuchel earned a reputation as one of the most tactically astute managers, and hasn't looked back ever since.

Since taking over the helm of Chelsea last year, he's guided the Premier League side to six finals, winning three. He won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Supercup along with a Champions League title.

Herrera also heaped praise on his current PSG coach Pochettino, saying:

"And Pochettino, a great coach with a great staff."

The Argentine has won three titles in 17 months, all domestic, and boasts a 65% win record with the Parisians in 84 games in-charge.

Mauricio Pochettino to leave PSG

PSG could be set for a new manager ahead of next season as Pochettino is set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the news and further revealed that the managerial situation will be resolved next week.

Nice manager Christophe Galtier is leading the race to become the next permanent coach of the Ligue 1 champions.

According to L'Equipe, he's already reached an agreement over a two-year contract.

Zinedine Zidane was linked with the job for a long time as well. However, club president Nasser El-Khelaifi revealed that he was never in talks (via Le Parisien).

